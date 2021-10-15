UK lawmaker David Amess is not known for being a controversial figure

UK Police confirm they have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of lawmaker Sir David Amess.

The Conservative MP was stabbed several times today at a Methodist Church in his electoral district.

Amess is not known for being a controversial figure.

He has been an active MP in Parliament, sponsoring bills including the Abortion (Amendment) Bill (1996-7), the Protection Against Cruel Tethering Act (1988) and the Warm Homes Bill, which passed into law in December 2000 as the Warm Homes and Energy Conservation Act.

He was first elected to Parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997, according to his website.