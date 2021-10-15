Essex police confirm arrest of 25-year-old suspect

At least two former UK prime ministers have reacted to news of Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) David Amess's killing Friday.
David Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 until 2016, called the news "devastating, horrific & tragic."
"He was the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet," Cameron said.
Gordon Brown, who served as prime minister before Cameron from 2007 until 2010, offered his condolences to Amass's friends and family.
Theresa May, who served as prime minister from 2016 until 2019, called the stabbing "heartbreaking" and described Amess as a "decent man and respected Parliamentarian."
Former prime minister Tony Blair, who served in the role from 1997 to 2007, said he was “shocked and horrified” by the murder of Amess.
“David and I came into Parliament together in 1983,” he said in a statement.
“Though on opposite political sides I always found him a courteous, decent and thoroughly likeable colleague who was respected across the House," he said.
“This is a terrible and sad day for our democracy," he added.