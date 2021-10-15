David Amess raised the issue of "senseless" knife murders twice in Parliament in March

A sharp object — including a knife — is the most common murder weapon in England and Wales, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

In the year ending March 2020, there were 275 homicides by this method, “an increase of 15 offenses (up 6%) compared with the previous year and the second highest annual figure since 1946,” according to the February 2021 report.

More than one-third (40%) of the 600 homicides in the year to March 2021 were by knife or other sharp instrument, the ONS reported.

“Since the year ending March 2007, the proportion of homicide offenses committed by a sharp instrument has fluctuated between 35% and 40%,” it added.

At least 238 people were killed in England and Wales with a knife or another sharp instrument in the year ending March 2021, down from 250 in the 12 months before that, the ONS reported in July.

That fall included several periods of coronavirus-related lockdown, the statistics agency noted.

