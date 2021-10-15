David Amess said he "regularly" checked his locks after the murder of Jo Cox

Police forensics officers work at the scene of a stabbing at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, England, on October 15. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

Conservative MP Sir David Amess died Friday after he was stabbed several times at a constituency meeting in his Essex district.

Amess's stabbing is the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker in five years, after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency in 2016.

In a book he wrote last year about being a Member of Parliament, Amess said that Cox's murder was "totally unexpected" and that the event had changed the way MPs interact with members of the public, particularly in relation to constituency surgeries.

"These increasing attacks have rather spoilt the great British tradition of the people openly meeting their elected politicians," he wrote in "Ayes & Ears."