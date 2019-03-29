Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal deal is back in UK ParliamentBy Bianca Britton and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
SNP: PM is obsessed with power but powerless
Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party's Westminster leader, is speaking in the debate now and he starts by expressing his disappointment that Theresa May has opted to leave the chamber.
He then launches into a furious diatribe on the Prime Minister "who has come to Parliament defeated and desperate.
He says May has failed to engage with opposition MPs and devolved administrations, and that the process "has always been her way or the highway."
"The Prime Minister cannot draw her fractured party together. We in this House and the rest of United Kingdom will pay the price of that failure to seek a broader consensus," Blackford continues. "It is time they were stopped.”
Sturgeon calls Boris Johnson a "shameless charlatan"
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reacted to Boris Johnson's confirmation that he will back the UK Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement in Parliament on Friday.
Delivery for Mrs. May
From CNN's Milena Veselinovic at Downing Street in London
While Theresa May watches lawmakers wrestle once again with her Brexit divorce deal in Parliament, she'll get a nice surprise on her return home...
A large purple bouquet has been sent to Number 10 with the delivery man telling waiting journalists they're from "well-wishers, a support group from Jersey and the Channel Islands."
The EU doesn't think May's deal will pass
From CNN's Erin McLaughlin in Brussels
In Brussels, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has been briefing diplomats on the situation in the UK. The EU's assessment is stark, diplomats told CNN: It doesn't think May will get her withdrawal agreement through the UK Parliament. Here's what one diplomat said:
In that scenario, diplomats believe, Britain faces a choice: Leave without a deal, or request a long delay to Brexit.
In the event of a no-deal exit, the EU will demand strict terms for any negotiation on a future relationship between the two sides. And they look remarkably like the terms agreed by the EU and the UK in the Withdrawal Agreement.
This is what that means for the UK:
- Honoring the Good Friday Agreement, which demands no return of border posts between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. In effect, the UK would have to sign up to the Irish backstop, the most controversial aspect of the current agreement
- Guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens in the UK must be guaranteed,
- Making good on outstanding financial obligations (aka the EU divorce bill).
Those were the conditions laid down by the EU right at the start of negotiations two years ago, and form the basis of the agreement which has already been rejected twice in Westminster. Regardless of whether the UK leaves with a deal or not, it must sign up to the backstop and divorce deal anyway -- that is, if it wants any sort of negotiated relationship with the EU.
Boris Johnson officially announces he'll back Theresa May's "bad deal"
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has tweeted that he has been and remains "intensely critical" of Theresa May's deal and that "it is very painful to vote" for it.
"I have come to the sad conclusion that neither this government nor this parliament is willing to leave with no deal," Johnson tweeted. "We therefore run the risk of being forced to accept an even worse version of Brexit or losing Brexit altogether."
He added that it's better if MPs have the chance of improving a "bad deal" in the next stage of negotiations, rather than those alternatives.
HAPPENING NOW: MPs debate May's Withdrawal Agreement
The Speaker of the House of Commons has opened the debate on the UK's exit from the European Union, which will be voted on at 2:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. ET) today. He added that he has not selected any amendments.
Attorney General Geoffrey Cox began by reiterating to Parliament that if MPs fail to approve Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement, the UK will leave the EU in 14 days.
"This is therefore the last opportunity to take advantage of our legal right," Cox warned.
Protesters arrive outside Parliament
From CNN's Zahra Ullah in London
Protesters have begun gathering outside Parliament this morning, particularly Brexiteers.
Usually Remainer protesters gather this early, but a handful of people waving English flags and Union Flags have started yelling and chanting that they want their country back and that it's time to deliver Brexit.
They’re calling Prime Minister Theresa May a “traitor” and holding signs that say MPs have “betrayed” the British public.
More protesters are expected to gather later today for various pro-Brexit rallies across the nation's capital.
The March to Leave rally, which left the northeast of England about a fortnight ago, is due to arrive at Parliament around 4 p.m. after lawmakers vote on whether to back May's Withdrawal Agreement. The group "Fishing for Leave" will also protest in Parliament Square at lunchtime alongside a 32ft fishing trawler on the back of a truck escorted by a pipe band.
The UK Independence Party (UKIP) will hold its own protest rally near Downing Street around 4:30 p.m., where far-right activist Tommy Robinson -- whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- will be speaking on stage demanding MPs "make Brexit happen."
What the newspapers are saying
The return of Theresa May's withdrawal agreement has sparked some dramatic headlines from the British press.
"Darkest hour for democracy," the Daily Express writes. It describes today as the day "Britain was to be freed from the shackles of the EU" and criticizes the British government for failing to honor the result of the Brexit referendum. "Our belief in the democratic process has been rocked to its core," it adds. While The Daily Mail leads with the headline "One last chance," and also describes 11 p.m. as the moment the UK was supposed to become "a proud sovereign nation once more." It calls on lawmakers to back May's deal: "Put your country first. Uphold democracy," it adds.
While The Telegraph says May faces a "day of reckoning," while The Times warns that Britain could face another year in the EU if lawmakers reject May's deal today.
Take a look at them here:
Welcome to the most absurd day in British history
Analysis by CNN's Luke McGee
It was supposed to be Brexit day. But instead, the government is holding a vote it knows it will probably lose and people, who have stated publicly that they hated Theresa May's Brexit deal, are suddenly supporting it.
The official opposition, whose criteria the deal largely meets, says it will vote against it, and the Union that Brexiteers have sworn blind they want to protect looks like it might be crumbling.
The nation is still utterly divided. No one knows what happens next and no one is in control.
Welcome to what might be the most absurd day in British history.