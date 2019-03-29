Third times a charm for May? On what was supposed to be the day the UK left the EU, MPs are voting once again on Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.

What could happen: If MPs back it, the UK's departure from the bloc will be delayed until May 22. If not, the UK has until April 12 to indicate a way forward.

What to watch for: Debate is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m. ET), followed by a vote around 2:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. ET).

Will May find a majority? That's the big question. Both Labour and the Democratic Unionist Party have said they will vote against the agreement but there appears to be some movement from hardline Brexiteers.