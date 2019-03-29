Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal deal is back in UK ParliamentBy Bianca Britton, CNN
What the newspapers are saying
The return of Theresa May's withdrawal agreement has sparked some dramatic headlines from the British press.
"Darkest hour for democracy," the Daily Express writes. It describes today as the day "Britain was to be freed from the shackles of the EU" and criticizes the British government for failing to honor the result of the Brexit referendum. "Our belief in the democratic process has been rocked to its core," it adds. While The Daily Mail leads with the headline "One last chance," and also describes 11 p.m. as the moment the UK was supposed to become "a proud sovereign nation once more." It calls on lawmakers to back May's deal: "Put your country first. Uphold democracy," it adds.
While The Telegraph says May faces a "day of reckoning," while The Times warns that Britain could face another year in the EU if lawmakers reject May's deal today.
Take a look at them here:
Welcome to the most absurd day in British history
Analysis by CNN's Luke McGee
It was supposed to be Brexit day. But instead, the government is holding a vote it knows it will probably lose and people, who have stated publicly that they hated Theresa May's Brexit deal, are suddenly supporting it.
The official opposition, whose criteria the deal largely meets, says it will vote against it, and the Union that Brexiteers have sworn blind they want to protect looks like it might be crumbling.
The nation is still utterly divided. No one knows what happens next and no one is in control.
Welcome to what might be the most absurd day in British history.
What happens if May's withdrawal agreement fails to pass?
Let's take a moment and remind ourselves with what happens if Theresa May fails to find a majority in the House Friday for her withdrawal agreement.
According to European Council President Donald Tusk last Thursday:
In the first scenario, that is, if the Withdrawal Agreement is passed by the House of Commons next week, the European council agrees to an extension until May 22.
In the second scenario, that is, if the withdrawal agreement is not approved by the House of Commons next week, the European Council agrees to an extension until April 12, while expecting the United Kingdom to indicate a way forward. What this means in practice is that, until that date, all options will remain open, and the cliff-edge date will be delayed.
The UK government will still have a choice of a deal, no-deal, a long extension or revoking Article 50. April 12 is a key date in terms of the UK deciding whether to hold European Parliament elections. If it has not decided to do so by then, the option of a long extension will automatically become impossible.
Bottom line: If the deal isn't passed, the UK still has until April 12 to present a way forward to the European Union. After that and provided the UK does not stand candidates in the European Parliamentary elections, it will crash out without a deal.
UK PM has an uphill battle ahead
The UK government is bringing the Withdrawal Agreement back to Parliament for a third time on Friday. If the UK wants to secure a delay to Brexit until May 22, MPs must approve the deal.
However that's easier said than done and despite the Prime Minister offering her resignation in order to get it over the line, she may still have insufficient votes.
Shortly after Friday's motion was announced, the opposition Labour party confirmed it will once again vote against the agreement.
Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary, Keir Starmer, said on Twitter: "What the Government is doing is not in the national interest and that’s why we will not support it tomorrow."
And in another blow to May, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) also said it too would not back the agreement on Friday.
“We will be voting against the Withdrawal Agreement because our concerns remain. We will continue to do what we can to get the best deal for Northern Ireland," the DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds said Thursday
May’s minority government depends on the DUP’s 10 Members of Parliament to keep it in power, and at least some Conservative hardline Brexiteers are expected to take their cue from the DUP on which way to vote on the deal.
Wait, wasn't a third vote ruled out?
Another day, another Brexit vote. And you'd be forgiven for your confusion if you thought a third "meaningful vote" on the government's Brexit divorce deal had been ruled out by the Speaker of the House John Bercow, because it had.
What Bercow said: Citing a convention that dates back to 1604, the House Speaker ruled that the UK government was not allowed to repeatedly put a motion before lawmakers that had previously been rejected.
Right, so the deal needs to be different. Is it? Nope... But the government is getting around this by splitting up the deal. UK politics nerds will know that Section 13 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 requires both the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration to be approved in order for the treaty to be ratified. But Friday's vote will only be on the Withdrawal Agreement.
And this was enough to satisfy Bercow? Pretty much. And as the leader of the House, Andrea Leadsom, pointed out on Friday, MPs need to approve the Withdrawal Agreement by 11:00 p.m. on Friday to qualify for the extension granted by the EU last week.
Brexit day is here ... sort of
March 29 was originally meant to be the day the UK leaves the EU. But Friday will still be a Brexit day of sorts.
Friday sees a third attempt at getting the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement -- which sets the divorce terms -- through the House of Commons.
MPs will not be voting on the associated Political Declaration, which handles the future relationship between the UK and the bloc. Splitting the deal into a game of two halves has angered some lawmakers.
Debate on the Withdrawal Agreement is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. (5:30 a.m ET), with a vote expected to take place at 2:30pm (10:30 a.m ET), the House of Commons press office said Thursday.
Right, now that you're back up to speed. Let's kick off today's Brexit madness.