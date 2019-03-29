Theresa May's Brexit deal defeated for third timeBy Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Bianca Britton, CNN
Theresa May's deal lost by 344 votes to 286
286 MPs voted for the Withdrawal Agreement, while 344 voted against.
That means the bill is defeated by a majority of 58.
It had previously suffered losses by majorities of 230 and 149.
We are reaching the limits of this process, May says
Prime Minister Theresa May has briefly addressed MPs after her Brexit plan suffered a third crushing loss, saying the consequences of the House's vote were "grave."
"The UK is due to leave the European Union on the 12th of April. That is in just 14 days times," May says.
On Monday, the House of Commons will continue the process of seeking alternative Brexit options, she adds. But reiterates that the UK will have to take part in European elections if they seek a longer Brexit extension.
"I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House," May says, adding that the government "will continue to press the case" for an orderly Brexit.
MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement for the third time, plunging Brexit into further uncertainty.
A lengthy delay to Brexit is now possible, but Britain could also crash out of the EU with no deal on April 12.
Pro-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament
As lawmakers debate Brexit inside the House of Commons, crowds of protesters are beginning to gather outside.
The pro-Brexit demonstrators are voicing their opposition to the prospect of a further delay to the process, amid a heavy police presence.
Police have just been seen leaving Downing Street with riot gear.
Other protesters have been walking towards Westminster from Fulham in west London, on the final day of a so-called "March to Leave" that started in northern England weeks ago. At least 500 walkers are taking part.
Others sang "Bye Bye, EU, Bye bye" to the tune of Auld Lang Syne, alongside chants of "leave means leave."
Lawmakers are walking through the House of Commons' voting lobbies, to cast their votes on the Brexit Withdrawal Bill.
The results will be announced shortly.
Theresa May confirms publicly she plans to quit
The UK Prime Minister confirms in public what she previously said in private to her party's lawmakers – that, if her deal passes, she'll stand down.
Voting for the deal is voting for Brexit, May tells MPs
Theresa May is addressing the House of Commons, in a last-minute pitch to lawmakers to support her twice-defeated Withdrawal Agreement.
"Today should have been the day that the United Kingdom left the European Union. That we are not leaving today is a matter of deep personal regret to me," she says.
May adds that seeking a further extension, which she would likely do if her deal is defeated, would mean a long delay to Brexit and would force the UK to take part in May's European elections. Supporting the bill "avoids a cliff edge in two weeks time," she adds.
Labour will not vote for a "blindfold Brexit," Corbyn tells parliament
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticized Theresa May's decision to hold a third vote on her Withdrawal Agreement.
"Today's vote - third time lucky, the prime minister hopes - is an affront to democracy and an affront to this country," he told the House of Commons.
Corbyn read out May's previous insistence that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be separated from the Political Declaration, which today's vote does. "It's not good enough. The two are linked," he said.
"Labour will not vote for a blindfold Brexit," Corbyn said. "The Labour Party will not play roulette with this country's future -- especially when the roulette wheel is rigged by the Conservative Party."
Deep frustration turns to anger in town that voted for Brexit
From CNN's Anna Stewart in Doncaster
Nobody I’ve met so far today in Doncaster -- where seven in ten people voted to Leave the EU -- wants Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to pass.
Susan Horgan, a full-time carer aged 53, laughs at the very suggestion.
“What, the ‘meaningless’ vote?!" she asks. "What’s the point?"
"The Prime Minister is just wasting more time.”
This is stop number five on our tour of towns and cities that voted for Brexit and frustration with the process of exiting the EU is giving way to anger in Doncaster.
Ken Mannifield, a part-time farmer aged 71, says he has lost faith with all politicians, even those he usually supports.
“I’ve voted Labour all my life,” he tells me, “but I will never ever vote for them again. They have betrayed us over Brexit, they’ve stabbed us in the back.”
Doncaster has long been a Labour heartland. Now, the party’s policy for a closer relationship with the EU has put it at odds with some of its traditional supporters.
Mannifield says he would now vote for UKIP, the UK Independence Party, which currently has no representatives in the House of Commons.
Retiree Pam Hughes agrees. If there were an election today she says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wouldn’t be voted in.
“People will be screaming from their constituencies, saying we don’t want you any more,” she says of those MPs representing Leave voters, who haven’t delivered on voting for a hard Brexit.
And, asked what she will do if Brexit is revoked, or if a second referendum is granted?
“I would be more than willing to organize a mass rally. I would revolt, as old as I am.”
Even Remain voters -- by some distance the minority in Doncaster -- are frustrated.
"At this stage we should just leave without a deal and start rebuilding Britain," Maths teacher Carol Hatfield says.
She thinks the heart of the problem is the fact that politicians in Westminster want to stay in the EU, and simply aren’t representing the people who voted them in.
Whether the Prime Minister’s deal passes or fails, today will give us a sense of what happens next with Brexit.
It’s unlikely, however, to change the sentiment in Leave areas like Doncaster, where voters appear to be moving away from mainstream political parties as Westminster continues its political wrangling.