Theresa May must go "now," Jeremy Corbyn says

Brexit deal rejected (again): Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement suffers third loss in the House of Commons.

More turmoil ahead: Britain could now crash out of the EU with no deal on April 12 or ask for a lengthy extension, forcing it to hold European elections in May.

Emergency summit called: European leaders will meet for an emergency summit on April 10, European Council's President Donald Tusk tweets.

Theresa May’s future in doubt: The Prime Minister had pledged to stand down if her deal passed, but its failure throws that promise into question.