Theresa May's Brexit deal defeated for third timeBy Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Bianca Britton, CNN
Theresa May must go "now," Jeremy Corbyn says
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn once again called for a general election after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was defeated for a third time.
He said that May must go “now” -- not at an undetermined time in the future.
Lawmakers on Monday will take control of parliamentary time again, as part of the indicative votes process, and Corbyn said it is up to MPs to find a way forward.
“On Monday this House has the chance … the responsibility to find a majority for a better deal for all the people of this country,” he said.
BREAKING: Emergency EU summit called for April 10
Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, says he has called for an emergency summit after May's deal suffered another loss.
Theresa May's deal lost by 344 votes to 286
286 MPs voted for the Withdrawal Agreement, while 344 voted against.
That means the bill is defeated by a majority of 58.
It had previously suffered losses by majorities of 230 and 149.
We are reaching the limits of this process, May says
Prime Minister Theresa May has briefly addressed MPs after her Brexit plan suffered a third crushing loss, saying the consequences of the House's vote were "grave."
"The UK is due to leave the European Union on the 12th of April. That is in just 14 days times," May says.
On Monday, the House of Commons will continue the process of seeking alternative Brexit options, she adds. But reiterates that the UK will have to take part in European elections if they seek a longer Brexit extension.
"I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House," May says, adding that the government "will continue to press the case" for an orderly Brexit.
Breaking: Theresa May’s Brexit deal suffers third defeat in parliament
MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement for the third time, plunging Brexit into further uncertainty.
A lengthy delay to Brexit is now possible, but Britain could also crash out of the EU with no deal on April 12.
Pro-Brexit protesters gather outside parliament
As lawmakers debate Brexit inside the House of Commons, crowds of protesters are beginning to gather outside.
The pro-Brexit demonstrators are voicing their opposition to the prospect of a further delay to the process, amid a heavy police presence.
Police have just been seen leaving Downing Street with riot gear.
Other protesters have been walking towards Westminster from Fulham in west London, on the final day of a so-called "March to Leave" that started in northern England weeks ago. At least 500 walkers are taking part.
Others sang "Bye Bye, EU, Bye bye" to the tune of Auld Lang Syne, alongside chants of "leave means leave."
HAPPENING NOW: MPs are voting on May's Brexit deal
Lawmakers are walking through the House of Commons' voting lobbies, to cast their votes on the Brexit Withdrawal Bill.
The results will be announced shortly.
Theresa May confirms publicly she plans to quit
The UK Prime Minister confirms in public what she previously said in private to her party's lawmakers – that, if her deal passes, she'll stand down.
Voting for the deal is voting for Brexit, May tells MPs
Theresa May is addressing the House of Commons, in a last-minute pitch to lawmakers to support her twice-defeated Withdrawal Agreement.
"Today should have been the day that the United Kingdom left the European Union. That we are not leaving today is a matter of deep personal regret to me," she says.
May adds that seeking a further extension, which she would likely do if her deal is defeated, would mean a long delay to Brexit and would force the UK to take part in May's European elections. Supporting the bill "avoids a cliff edge in two weeks time," she adds.