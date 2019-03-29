Theresa May's Brexit deal defeated for third timeBy Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Bianca Britton, CNN
Can Brexit be canceled? It's not quite that simple
Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee
There's a lot of talk flying around about canceling Brexit by revoking Article 50 – the mechanism by which a member state can leave the EU.
The European Court of Justice ruled in December that it was acceptable for a member state to unilaterally revoke Article 50.
It's the favored option of the Scottish National Party (see previous post), and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan."The PM must now do the right thing – immediately revoke Article 50 and give the British public the final say on Brexit," Khan said.
Unfortunately, it's not that simple.
While, in the ECJ's advocate general's opinion, unilateral withdrawal is fine, the key paragraph of his conclusion reads as follows:
"When a Member State has notified the European Council of its intention to withdraw from the European Union, Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union allows the unilateral revocation of that notification, until such time as the withdrawal agreement is formally concluded, provided that the revocation has been decided upon in accordance with the Member State’s constitutional requirements, is formally notified to the European Council and does not involve an abusive practice."
The "constitutional requirements" condition means it's likely parliament would have to approve revocation – something that it has rejected before.
The revocation must also be "unequivocal" and "unconditional." Placed alongside the comments about "abusive practice", this makes things tricky. In the opinion of the Institute for Government, this "implies that the UK could not revoke to get a breathing space in order to prepare better to resend the Article 50 notification in due course."
All of this stuff is unprecedented and a little bit murky. But one thing is clear: As with all things Brexit, nothing is straightforward.
Will MPs really vote to revoke Article 50?
The next date lawmakers will be circling in their Brexit diaries is Monday, when the second round of indicative votes take place. If any alternative plan gains a majority, it could help pave a way out of the country's Brexit standstill.
One plan that will be put forward for a second time is revoking Article 50 and halting the Brexit process altogether.
The plan will be "tabled once again for Monday, in a slightly different form," Joanna Cherry, the SNP lawmaker behind the motion, told CNN. "This time in a form that I am confident will command more support."
"In order to command cross-party support, what I’m trying to do is use revocation as a backstop, a fail-safe, to prevent Britain leaving with no deal," Cherry said. "Leaving with no deal is not the only option."
Cherry said around 40 MPs have already pledged their support to the motion, including Conservative anti-Brexit MP Dominic Grieve, but she expects many more to be added. The plan was supported by 184 lawmakers on Wednesday.
She believes it will command more support after Friday's vote on Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.
Conservative backbencher calls on May to stand down
Theresa May promised to resign if her Brexit deal passed -- but after its defeat, calls for her to go are growing anyway.
"She’s used up all her political capital and it’s time for new leadership," pro-Brexit Conservative MP Steve Baker told Sky News after the results were announced.
He called on May to work with her Cabinet on the process of her departure.
Politicians respond to May's third crushing loss
Politicians have reacted to May's defeat by pushing their preferred paths out of the country's Brexit impasse.
Conservative MP Nick Boles said a motion for a so-called "Common Market 2.0" has been tabled for Monday's indicative votes, with cross-party support.
Calls for a second referendum, a general election and the revocation of Article 50 - stopping Brexit altogether - also grew.
Ian Blackford, the Westminster leader of the SNP, said Article 50 should be revoked, May should resign, and a general election should be called.
"We must give ourselves time and I suggest to her we now must look seriously at the option of revocation - we need to apply the handbrake to this process," Blackford said. "The Prime Minister has indicated her departure. She should now go and we should be having a general election."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan also called for Article 50 to be revoked. "Her deal is now dead. The PM must now do the right thing - immediately revoke Article 50 and give the British public the final say on Brexit," he tweeted.
Vince Cable, the leader of anti-Brexit party the Liberal Democrats called for a second referendum.
DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds, meanwhile, suggested May should continue to tweak her deal and "sort out" the controversial Northern Irish backstop, which has led to the party opposing the deal.
"She knows (the backstop) remains the problem," he said. "Please Prime Minister, even now, use the time constructively to get that matter sorted out."
And some hardline Brexiteers expressed disappointment at a possible further extension to Brexit.
"Extension and further battles now seem inevitable," Nigel Farage wrote on Twitter, adding that "we will fight them again" alongside pictures of today's pro-Brexit protests.
No-deal Brexit is now a likely scenario, EU warns
The European Commission has put out a statement in response to Friday's vote.
It warns that a no-deal Brexit is now a "likely scenario" and says such an outcome will be significantly worse than Britain leaving with the a Withdrawal Agreement.
"The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today. As per the European Council (Article 50) decision on 22 March, the period provided for in Article 50(3) is extended to 12 April. It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date, for consideration by the European Council. A “no-deal” scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU has been preparing for this since December 2017 and is now fully prepared for a “no-deal” scenario at midnight on 12 April. The EU will remain united. The benefits of the Withdrawal Agreement, including a transition period, will in no circumstances be replicated in a “no-deal” scenario. Sectoral mini-deals are not an option.”
European Council President Donald Tusk had earlier confirmed that an emergency summit of European leaders will take place on April 10, two days before Britain's new exit date.
Pound falls on third Brexit deal defeat
The British pound fell as much as 0.5% against the US dollar after parliament rejected the EU divorce deal negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May for a third time.
The pound had been trading flat ahead of the vote, but it slipped below $1.30 after the measure was defeated by a margin of 58 votes.
The vote suggests the only Brexit deal negotiated with the European Union is now dead, leaving two ways forward: a no-deal Brexit on April 12 that could do serious harm to the UK economy, or a lengthy delay to Brexit while Britain figures out what it does next.
This post has been updated.
"It's a scandal." Pro-Brexit protesters respond to rejected Brexit deal
The crowds of pro-Brexit protesters are still growing outside the House of Commons, where news of a third heavy defeat for May's deal has filtered through.
"I think it's a scandal. We voted to have a referendum... leaves means leave," one protester told CNN's Matthew Chance.
Rejecting the prospect of a second referendum to find a way forward, he added: "It's like a football game... when a team scores eight goals and another team scores nine goals, the team that scores nine goals is the winner."
Protesters have also been seen in other parts of central London, while hundreds marched from Fulham, in the west of the city, towards Parliament earlier Friday.
Parliament wraps for the day after vote
That's it from the House of Commons after a rare Friday sitting, lawmakers have left the chamber after crushing Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time.
But the fallout of Friday's vote will continue throughout the afternoon and evening in London, where pro-Brexit protesters are gathering amid a heavy security presence.
Theresa May must go "now," Jeremy Corbyn says
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn once again called for a general election after Theresa May’s Brexit deal was defeated for a third time.
He said that May must go “now” -- not at an undetermined time in the future.
Lawmakers on Monday will take control of parliamentary time again, as part of the indicative votes process, and Corbyn said it is up to MPs to find a way forward.
“On Monday this House has the chance … the responsibility to find a majority for a better deal for all the people of this country,” he said.