Can Brexit be canceled? It's not quite that simple

There's a lot of talk flying around about canceling Brexit by revoking Article 50 – the mechanism by which a member state can leave the EU.

The European Court of Justice ruled in December that it was acceptable for a member state to unilaterally revoke Article 50.

It's the favored option of the Scottish National Party (see previous post), and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan."The PM must now do the right thing – immediately revoke Article 50 and give the British public the final say on Brexit," Khan said.

Unfortunately, it's not that simple.

While, in the ECJ's advocate general's opinion, unilateral withdrawal is fine, the key paragraph of his conclusion reads as follows:

"When a Member State has notified the European Council of its intention to withdraw from the European Union, Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union allows the unilateral revocation of that notification, until such time as the withdrawal agreement is formally concluded, provided that the revocation has been decided upon in accordance with the Member State’s constitutional requirements, is formally notified to the European Council and does not involve an abusive practice."

The "constitutional requirements" condition means it's likely parliament would have to approve revocation – something that it has rejected before.

The revocation must also be "unequivocal" and "unconditional." Placed alongside the comments about "abusive practice", this makes things tricky. In the opinion of the Institute for Government, this "implies that the UK could not revoke to get a breathing space in order to prepare better to resend the Article 50 notification in due course."

All of this stuff is unprecedented and a little bit murky. But one thing is clear: As with all things Brexit, nothing is straightforward.