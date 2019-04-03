Theresa May to hold Brexit crisis talks with Jeremy CorbynBy Rob Picheta and Bianca Britton, CNN
Brexit: "A mess in which everyone loses"
The European Parliament's chief Brexit coordinator, Guy Verhofstadt, has delivered a damning indictment on Britain's departure in Brussels -- but says he hopes this week's cross-party talks will pave a way forward.
"I can tell you, the sessions of the House of Commons have become more popular even than the matches in the Premier League in Europe," Verhofstadt joked. "The only difference is, I can tell you it’s always a draw there in the House of Commons.
"Let's hope that these cross-party negotiations that start today give us a solution in the coming days," he went on.
"We are open to change the Political Declaration to make that possible -- a customs union, a free trade arrangement, a Common Market 2.0, maybe something else -- we are open to do so."
But he said that such a plan must be voted on in the House of Commons before Britain's current departure date of April 12. "We need also a road map, so that we are sure that everything is implemented," he added.
Verhofstadt then criticized some key architects of the Brexit project, warning that a long delay could see one of those figures take the reins.
He concluded: "With Brexit, the people of Europe can now see for themselves that the projects of nationalists and populists always end in disaster, a mess in which everyone loses."
Conservative Party members cut up their membership cards
Conservatives have been cutting up their party membership cards in protest at Theresa May's invitation to opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to help break the Brexit deadlock by winning parliament over in favor of her deal.
"Jeremy Corbyn has no right to be involved after his behaviour over the last two years," one member wrote. "Theresa May you just killed [the] Conservatives party."
Many others responded on Twitter, also posting pictures of their cut-up membership cards.
Sturgeon urges Corbyn: Don't sell out
Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader, has met Jeremy Corbyn ahead of his talks with Theresa May.
She appeared optimistic that the Labour leader would resist May's Brexit position, in response to speculation he could accept much of her strategy.
"I'd be surprised and very disappointed if Labour sold out," she wrote on Twitter.
Corbyn and May meeting in House of Commons
Downing Street has confirmed that Theresa May is meeting Jeremy Corbyn at the House of Commons -- but it wouldn't reveal who will be sitting down alongside the two leaders.
There's been speculation that other key opposition figures, such as Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, would be joining the meeting.
Corbyn will soon meet May - Downing Street
Downing Street has confirmed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet Theresa May at 2:30 p.m. local time (09:30 a.m. ET).
The pair are meeting after the Prime Minister invited the opposition leader to break the political deadlock and find a way to find a majority in Parliament for Britain's exit from the European Union.
According to Britain's Press Association news agency, May will then meet Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister, at 4:15 p.m. (11:15 a.m. ET) and Mark Drakeford, the First Minister of Wales at 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET).
If UK does not reach a deal by April 12, no short-term extension is possible, Juncker says
From James Frater in Brussels and Arnaud Siad in London
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that if the UK cannot agree on a Brexit position by April 12, no short term extension will be possible.
“If the UK is in a position of approving the Withdrawal Deal with a viable majority by the 12th April then the UK in that case the European Union would also accept an extension until the 22nd May,” Juncker said.
“If the House of Commons does not adopt a stance before that date, no short-term extension will be possible,” he added – to resounding applause.
PMQs finished after 55 minutes -- making it the second longest on record
Prime Minister Theresa May has wrapped up PMQs in the House of Commons after answering questions from MPs for 55 minutes.
According to Britain's Press Association news agency, it was the second longest Prime Minister's Questions on record. The longest, it says, took place on April 26 in 2017 which lasted 56 minutes.
May refuses to rule out the UK participating in European elections
Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans has asked Theresa May if she'll emphatically rule out the UK's participation in European elections, which is due to take place on May 23.
"As the Prime Minister seeks to get a short extension upon the short extension, will she make it absolutely clear to the European Union that if they turn around and say 'no it has to be long extension and you have to fight the European election' that she will say 'no, no, no'?" Conservative MP Nigel Evans asked.
May responded by telling the House of Commons that she wants lawmakers to agree upon her deal which will enable the UK to leave the EU on May 22 -- which means it will not have to hold those elections.
"But we can only do that if we can find a way forward," she added.
Conservative MP says May risks "ushering in a marxist, anti-Semite government"
Conservative lawmaker Caroline Johnson has asked Prime Minister Theresa May about the risks of a no-deal, compared to a Labour "marxist, anti-Semite government."
"I under the Prime Minister says we have to look at the balance of risk indeed I've looked at the balance of risk myself and have supported her deal," Johnson told Parliament. "But Prime Minister, if it comes to the point that we have the balance the risk of a no-deal Brexit vs the risk of letting down the country and ushering in a marxist, anti-semite government what does she think at that point is the lowest risk?"
May responded by telling Johnson that she wants to see that Brexit is delivered "as soon as possible" and that the Conservative Party delivers on the result of the 2016 referendum.