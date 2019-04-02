Theresa May's Brexit statementBy Rob Picheta and Bianca Britton, CNN
Brexit hardliners are furious with Theresa May
Theresa May's offer to bring Jeremy Corbyn into Brexit talks hasn't gone down well with the Brexit hardliners in her own party.
Conservative Member of Parliament Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group, a pro-Brexit bloc, said May had made the wrong move.
"This approach to government is an unsuccessful one and it also lacks democratic legitimacy," Mogg said in response to May's speech, according to the Press Association. "People did not vote for a Corbyn-May coalition government – they voted for a Conservative government, which became a confidence and supply with the DUP," he said, referring to the small Northern Irish party that notionally props up May's administration.
He added:
Rees-Mogg said he was resolutely opposed to May's offer of talks with the opposition. "I think getting the support of a known Marxist is not likely to instill confidence in Conservatives," he added. (Jeremy Corbyn's politics sit to the far left of the Labour Party.)
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, meanwhile, expressed his anger with the strategy on Twitter. "It is very disappointing that the cabinet has decided to entrust the final handling of Brexit to Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party," he wrote.
"We now face the ridiculous possibility of being forced to contest the European elections more than three years after leaving the EU and having to agree to exit terms that in no way resemble what the people were promised when they voted to leave," he added.
The opposition leader is ready to sit down with May
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he recognizes his "responsibility" to meet with Theresa May, after she offered to include him in Brexit talks.
Here's what he said, according to the Press Association:
"We will meet the Prime Minister. We recognize that she has made a move, I recognize my responsibility to represent the people that supported Labour in the last election and the people who didn't support Labour but nevertheless want certainty and security for their own future and that's the basis on which we will meet her and we will have those discussions."
The view from Brussels: "More of the same"
From CNN’s Erin McLaughlin and James Frater in Brussels
EU Council President Donald Tusk appeared open-minded to Theresa May's new plan – but EU diplomats appear to be less patient.
"It’s more of the same, it always continues," one diplomat told CNN, bemoaning May's plan to a second short extension to the Brexit process.
“I think that the 27 leaders are very pragmatic and they don’t believe in dogma. They want to find a solution – especially Germany and France. They are interested in helping Theresa May."
The diplomat noted that the UK must make a choice about whether it is to take part in European parliamentary elections by April 12.
In her statement, May tried to swerve that obstacle. The Prime Minister said she'll ask for another extension that will ensure Britain has left the EU by May 22, after negotiations with the opposition Labour party and new votes in Parliament.
Diplomats seemed skeptical that the timescale would work. "She comes to Brussels and says 'I want an extension to 22nd May and I will not hold European Parliament elections' – I don’t think that will work," the diplomat said.
"It’s more of the same, it always continues," the diplomat added “The EU27 has already been very patient, the patience is not limitless ... I’m wondering what would be different on the 22nd that is different on the 12th of April."
Another diplomat echoed those sentiments:
Jeremy Corbyn says he's "very happy" to meet Theresa May
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "very happy" to meet Theresa May, the Press Association reported, after the Prime Minister offered to find a cross-party path out of Britain's Brexit crisis.There were no further details about where or when the meeting would take place.
What will Jeremy Corbyn ask for?
Theresa May's statement represented a significant shift in her Brexit approach, moving away from the prospect of a no-deal split and bringing opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn into the equation.
The plan will dismay the hardline Brexiteers in her own party, who for so long have opposed her Withdrawal Agreement -- and may now, as a result, lose the hard Brexit they desire.
All eyes now shift to Corbyn, the Labour leader. There's been no response from Labour yet, but his next move could shape the future of Brexit. The Prime Minister said she would attempt to forge an agreement with Corbyn that would then be put to the House of Commons.
So what will Corbyn demand in his talks with May?
A customs union: Labour party policy favors a customs union with the EU and "close alignment" to the single market. A motion to add a customs union to May's Brexit deal came the closest to achieving a majority in the Commons during the first two rounds of indicative votes this week. If Labour compromised its demand for single market alignment, it could get her deal over the line.
Common Market 2.0: This so-called "Norway Plus" model was also backed by Labour in Monday's indicative votes, and comes closest to Labour's own alternative Brexit plan. But it calls for the UK to stay in the Single Market, which would likely be unpalatable to May.
A second referendum: Corbyn took a long time to come around to the prospect of a second vote, but ultimately supported a plan from one of his backbenchers for a confirmatory vote on any deal May gets through Parliament. Could May accept a combination of a customs union plus a confirmatory referendum? It would be a huge move for her.
A war is looming in the Conservative Party
Analysis from Luke McGee, CNN
Theresa May has finally made a decision. And it’s not one her hard-Brexit allies will like.
The Prime Minister has recognized what many have been saying for weeks – that there’s no majority for her deal in Parliament.
In offering talks with the opposition Labour Party – and, crucially, offering to accept the result of any vote in Parliament – May has also recognized that she will never be able to persuade her supposed allies in the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, nor a hard core of Brexiteers in her own Conservative Party.
May has picked a side, and it’s the side of a “soft” Brexit – one that envisages a closer relationship with the EU than she previously could countenance.
For some, that has always felt inevitable. With no majority in the House of Commons and her own party so bitterly divided, it was always a possibility that Theresa May was going to have to reach across the political divide.
It should never be forgotten that this is a Prime Minister who supported Remain in the 2016 referendum. Brexiteers long ago suspected that her commitment to Brexit was more of an act. Even as recently and last week, some close to the PM were trying to brief that she privately favored no deal. But no one who has followed May properly for the last three years bought it.
The political will in the UK is to avoid a no-deal Brexit. The same is true, largely, across Europe.
So this short extension, and a compromise in favor of what will likely be a softer Brexit, bows to the political winds.
But the war it might start in the Conservative Party might be terminal. A soft Brexit *and* an offer to work with the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, a man many Conservatives believe to be a risk to national security? Theresa May might be on her way out. But what a mess she could leave behind her.
Read Theresa May's full statement
Here's the full text of Theresa May's statement.
"I've just come from chairing seven hours of Cabinet meetings focused on finding a route out of the current impasse, one that will deliver the Brexit the British people voted for and allow us to move on and begin bringing our divided country back together.
I know there are some who are so fed up with delay and endless arguments that they would like to leave with no deal next week, I've always been clear that we could make a success of no deal in the long term.
But leaving with a deal is the best solution. So we will need a further extension of Article 50, one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal.
And we need to be clear what such an extension is for, to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way. This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer. It is putting members of Parliament and everyone else under immense pressure and it is doing damage to our politics.
Despite the best efforts of MPs, the process that the House of Commons has tried to lead has not come up with an answer. So today I'm taking action to break the log jam.
I'm offering to sit down with the Leader of the Opposition and to try to agree a plan that we would both stick to, to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal.
Any plan would have to agree the current Withdrawal Agreement. It has already been negotiated with the 27 other members and the EU has repeatedly said that it cannot and will not be reopened. What we need to focus on is our future relationship with the EU.
The ideal outcome of this process would be to agree an approach on a future relationship that delivers on the result of the referendum, that both the Leader of the Opposition and I could put to the House for approval and which I could then take to next week's European Council.
However, if we cannot agree on the single unified approach then we would instead agree a number of options for the future relationship that we could put to the House in a series of votes to determine which course to pursue.
Crucially, the Government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House, but to make this process work, the Opposition would need to agree to this too.
The Government would then bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement bill. We would want to agree a timetable for this Bill to ensure it is passed before the 22nd of May so that the United Kingdom need not take part in the European parliamentary elections.
This is a difficult time for everyone. Passions are running high on all sides of the argument, but we can and must find the compromises that will deliver what the British people voted for.
This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it requires national unity to deliver the national interest."
Donald Tusk calls for "patience"
EU Council President Donald Tusk has responded to May's speech.
He appears to be open to the strategy May has laid out, urging patience as Britain moves towards a Brexit breakthrough.
Here's what May plans to do
In her statement from Downing Street, Theresa May spelled out the process she will take over the coming days. Here's what she said:
Britain needs another Brexit extension. May said she understood those who argued for a no-deal Brexit on April 12, but she insisted that "leaving with deal is the best solution." She plans to ask the EU for a short extension that would not require participating in the European parliamentary elections on May 23. It sounds like she will request a delay to May 22 – a date already suggested by the EU.
She will meet with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a cross-party solution. May hopes the two leaders will agree to a Brexit plan "we would both stick to to ensure we leave the EU and we do so with a deal." That plan would be put to the EU Council on April 10, which would decide on the UK request for a Brexit delay.
If they can't agree, Parliament will get more votes. If May and Corbyn can't find a cross-party plan, Parliament will get to vote on a number of alternatives. May promised to abide by the result. "Crucially, the Government stands ready to abide by the decision of the House but to make this process work the Opposition would need to agree to this too," she said.
May concluded by saying:
"This is a decisive moment in the story of these islands and it requires national unity to deliver the national interest."