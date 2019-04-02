The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says the EU would be prepared to "rework" the Political Declaration if the UK wishes to do so.

"We have always said that we can accept a customs union, or relationship along the style of the Norway model," Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday. "However, the Political Declaration today can accommodate all of these options already."

He added: "It leaves the door open for a variety of outcomes. But if the UK so wishes, we are ready to rework the Political Declaration."

The offer comes after Barnier insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between Prime Minister Theresa May and Europe's other 27 member states in November cannot be changed as it "is and will be the only one."

If you're confused about the difference between the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration, here's a quick breakdown:

Withdrawal Agreement: A 585-page document which details what will happen during the transition period from the moment Britain formally exits the EU (on April 12, as things stand) until the end of 2020.

Political Declaration: A much shorter document, focused on what the relationship between the UK and EU will look like after Britain leaves the bloc. Unlike the Withdrawal Agreement, the Political Declaration is not legally binding.