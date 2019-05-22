Theresa May faces MPs over embattled Brexit deal: Live updates

May takes a question from Philip Lee, one of her backbenchers who has split from the prime minister over Brexit and backs a second referendum. He notes that Nigel Farage's Brexit Party looks set to win the European elections on a no deal platform, but there are another ten million Brexit voters who won't back no deal this week.

But the PM reiterates her opposition to a second poll and insists that lawmakers need to decide whether they want Brexit or not. "The choice that is before this House is whether or not it wants to deliver on the result of the first referendum," she says.

"We can do that," she adds -- but the only way to guarantee Brexit is by voting for her bill.