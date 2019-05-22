Theresa May faces MPs over embattled Brexit deal: Live updates
HAPPENING NOW: Theresa May starts PMQs
Theresa May is taking questions from lawmakers. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will kick things off during Prime Minister's Questions, and May will stick around for an extra grilling over her new Brexit deal.
What's happening with Brexit today?
Enjoyed your holiday from Brexit?
Everyone's favorite political soap opera has returned this week, after British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled the fourth iteration of her massively unpopular Brexit deal.
She'll put it to a vote in Parliament at the start of June -- after lawmakers crushed the first three versions of the bill, forcing May to twice delay the date of Brexit. It's hard to see any other scenario this time around, with MPs on both sides still opposed to the plan.
And this will certainly be her last try. May has confirmed that she'll set out a timetable for her departure after the vote, regardless of whether she wins it or not.
That adds another layer of intrigue to her attempts to win over lawmakers, as rivals in her own party prepare their leadership campaigns.
Today, May is taking on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Prime Minister's Questions at noon UK time (7 p.m. ET). After that, she'll take questions from lawmakers on the substance of her bill -- and she's certain to face calls to clarify her own exit strategy.
It could be another dramatic day in Westminster.
What does May's new plan say?
May used a speech in London to outline what she claimed was a "new Brexit deal," which in reality looked a lot like her old Brexit deal with some added sweeteners designed to attract the support of dubious Members of Parliament.
"If MPs vote against ... this bill, they are voting to stop Brexit," May said.
In an attempt to repackage the plan, which has already been rejected three times by the House of Commons, May rolled it up into a wider set of legislation dealing with Britain's departure from the European Union. As well as the offer of a second referendum, it also contains pledges on workers' rights, environmental provisions, as well as a temporary customs relationship with the European Union.
Failure to agree the deal would lead to a "nightmare future of permanently polarized politics," she said.
But the central provisions of the deal remain the same, and May had barely finished speaking before her plan ran into significant opposition. "The Prime Minister's proposals are worse than before and would leave us bound deeply into the EU," said Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative MP and leader of a pro-Brexit bloc in the Prime Minister's party.