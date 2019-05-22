Theresa May faces MPs over embattled Brexit deal: Live updates

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Enjoyed your holiday from Brexit?

Everyone's favorite political soap opera has returned this week, after British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled the fourth iteration of her massively unpopular Brexit deal.

She'll put it to a vote in Parliament at the start of June -- after lawmakers crushed the first three versions of the bill, forcing May to twice delay the date of Brexit. It's hard to see any other scenario this time around, with MPs on both sides still opposed to the plan.

And this will certainly be her last try. May has confirmed that she'll set out a timetable for her departure after the vote, regardless of whether she wins it or not.

That adds another layer of intrigue to her attempts to win over lawmakers, as rivals in her own party prepare their leadership campaigns.

Today, May is taking on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Prime Minister's Questions at noon UK time (7 p.m. ET). After that, she'll take questions from lawmakers on the substance of her bill -- and she's certain to face calls to clarify her own exit strategy.

It could be another dramatic day in Westminster.