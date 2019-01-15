After the British PM ended her remarks, the Speaker, John Bercow turned to the proposed amendments on the deal.

However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Amendment A), the SNP (Amendment K) and Conservative MP Edward Leigh (Amendment B) all declined to move the amendments they had put forward earlier.

The House is now voting on the only remaining amendment.

Here's a recap of what it proposes:

Amendment F: Tabled by Conservative MP John Baron, this seeks to give the UK the right to terminate the Irish border backstop unilaterally, without the agreement of the EU.

With just one amendment now before the House, the main vote on the Brexit bill itself will come much earlier.