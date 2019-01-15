Theresa May's Brexit deal faces vote in ParliamentBy Sheena McKenzie, Emily Dixon and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Voting underway on May's Brexit deal
The big moment has arrived: MPs are voting on the main Brexit agreement struck between British Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union.
Lawmakers vote against Brexit amendment
The John Baron Amendment (Amendment F) has been voted down -- by a whopping 600 votes to 24.
The view from outside parliament
Political analyst Carole Walker is joining our panel at Westminster tonight; she filmed this video of the scenes outside Parliament.
Three amendments dropped
After the British PM ended her remarks, the Speaker, John Bercow turned to the proposed amendments on the deal.
However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Amendment A), the SNP (Amendment K) and Conservative MP Edward Leigh (Amendment B) all declined to move the amendments they had put forward earlier.
The House is now voting on the only remaining amendment.
Here's a recap of what it proposes:
- Amendment F: Tabled by Conservative MP John Baron, this seeks to give the UK the right to terminate the Irish border backstop unilaterally, without the agreement of the EU.
With just one amendment now before the House, the main vote on the Brexit bill itself will come much earlier.
Pound slips ahead of crucial vote
From CNN’s Rob North
The pound has fallen to its lowest level of the day ahead of this crucial Brexit vote.
It is trading at 1.27 against the dollar, down more than 1%. Earlier in the day it had been trading at around 1.29 against the dollar.
May appeals to undecided MPs: A vote against this deal is a vote for uncertainty
British PM Theresa May is calling on MPs to put party politics aside and think of their constituents.
"This is the most significant vote that any of us will ever be part of in our political careers. After all the debate, all the disagreement, all the division, the time has now come for all of us in this House to make a decision. A decision that will define our country for decades to come."
Watch more from May below:
British PM defends Brexit deal ahead of vote
Theresa May is responding to Jeremy Corbyn's speech and defending her agreement with the European Union in the House of Commons.
She tells lawmakers a general election is not what Britain needs right now.
She says the only thing a general election will ensure is two more months of uncertainty.
May says that the deal on the table tonight is the best that can be achieved and addresses those who think they can go back to EU negotiators saying they will not get a different outcome.
Corbyn says re-opening negotiations should not be ruled out
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on MPs to vote against the Brexit deal tonight, describing Theresa May's agreement with the EU as "botched and damaging."
"It's not enough for the House to vote against the deal and against a no deal Brexit," Corbyn insisted. "We have to be for something.
"So Mr Speaker, in the coming days, it is vital that this House has the opportunity to debate and vote on the way forward to consider all the options available."
Corbyn also addressed the European Union directly saying, "If Parliament votes down this deal then reopening negotiations should not, and can not, be ruled out."
"We understand why, after two frustrating years of negotiations ... you would want this resolved. But this Parliament, our Parliament here, has only one duty: to represent the interests of the people of this country."
Remain campaigners gather for Brexit vote
Large crowds have turned out for the latest People's Vote rally in Parliament Square this evening. The group is demanding a referendum on the terms of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.
Taking to the stage, Labour lawmaker David Lammy told the crowd:
"In just a few hours this disastrous deal will be voted down ... This is not a deal that gains sovereignty, it’s a deal that gives up sovereignty ... This is a deal that will make us subordinate to Donald Trump’s USA, and that’s why we will reject it. This is a deal that harks back to the days of empire, when people were shackled. We reject this small minded vision of our country, that creates a hostile environment for our friends in the European Union. You were told a lie by Boris Johnson. You were manipulated by Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. You cannot undermine democracy with more democracy. Give the people a say.”
CNN's Rob Picheta says there was a carnival-like atmosphere during Lammy's speech, with more middle aged and older demonstrators participating rather than younger generations. He reports that people seem defiant, optimistic, and there is a sense among the crowd that this is a moment they can seize.
Michael Brett, 63, from north London, says he came out tonight because he is concerned about the future of his country.
"I’m very very worried about the future of my children and my grandchildren ... we want to be heard. People feel unrepresented ... both our major parties are Brexit parties ... there’s a very unpleasant atmosphere in Britain today and I really hope this is all resolved to people’s mutual satisfaction," he tells CNN.