Theresa May's Brexit deal faces vote in Parliament
Vote is 'complete betrayal' of referendum, says Nigel Farage
From Sheena McKenzie and Emily Dixon in London
One of the UK's most high-profile Euroskeptics, Nigel Farage, said the British public "didn't vote for a series of deals -- they voted to Leave."
Speaking on the BBC's Jeremy Vine Show on Tuesday morning, Farage added:
He added that the country had two ways of exiting the bloc: "One was a withdrawal agreement; the other was on WTO terms, and that is what 500 MPs voted for."
'The deal will be defeated... but not forever' says one supporter
From Rob Picheta in London
Lawmakers have started arriving at Parliament, and CNN's Rob Picheta has been bracing the winter chill to ask some of them how they'll be voting this evening.
Conservative MP Simon Hart voted Remain, but says he'll be backing May's deal tonight, adding that those who reject it will "only have themselves to blame if we end up with no Brexit at all."
"I think the deal will be defeated tonight, not necessarily forever," he said.
"There may be an opportunity for people to express their anger this evening and then to get behind some version of the deal between now and the deadline."
DUP vows to vote against 'toxic backstop'
From Sheena McKenzie in London
It's the confirmation we knew was coming, but nonetheless it deals a blow to May's beleaguered deal.
Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and supposed ally of the Conservatives, says her party will be voting against the deal and its "toxic backstop."
The controversial backstop -- an insurance policy to prevent a hard border in Ireland -- has been a thorn in the side of May's deal.
Despite the PM seeking written assurances from the EU that in the unlikely event the backstop was invoked it would be for "the shortest possible period," that does not appear to have been enough to placate MPs.
The Conservatives rely on the support of the DUP for their working majority in Britain's 650-seat Parliament, and every vote is crucial for May's deal to succeed.
'Winter is coming' unless vote is passed, warns Michael Gove
From Sheena McKenzie and Emily Dixon in London
If the drama of Brexit decision day wasn't enough, Conservative MP Michael Gove has started quoting Game of Thrones in a bid to get lawmakers to back May's deal.
"To anyone who like me voted to Leave: imagine if on the 23rd of June in 2016 you’d been told you could have this deal. You would have bitten anyone’s hand off in order to secure this outcome," Gove added.
"This deal is stage one –- we can improve this process. Because in stage two, as we negotiate the final stages of our trade and other relationships with the European Union, we can choose and we are in a stronger position," he said.
One lawmaker delayed the birth of her child for Tuesday's vote
From CNN's Tara John in London
If you wanted an indication of just how seriously lawmakers are taking today's historic vote, look no further than Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who has delayed the birth of her second child to attend the proceedings.
Siddiq postponed the date of her cesarean section by two days, her office confirmed to CNN. Siddiq's husband, Christian Percy, will push her through the House of Commons lobby in a wheelchair.
After developing gestational diabetes, Siddiq was advised by medical professionals to deliver the baby either on Monday or Tuesday. She asked if she could move the date back to Thursday, and her doctors then agreed.
"If my son enters the world even one day later than the doctors advised, but it's a world with a better chance of a strong relationship between Britain and Europe, then that's worth fighting for," the 36-year-old told the Evening Standard.
Labour MP withdraws no-deal amendment
From Sheena McKenzie and Arnaud Siad in London
Ahead of the vote, lawmakers are being given a last chance to table amendments to the deal -- ranging from minor tweaks to major upheavals of the Brexit blueprint.
It's then up to the House speaker, John Bercow, to select the ones he thinks all members of Parliament should vote on.
The amendment with perhaps the biggest potential to derail proceedings was proposed by Labour MP Hilary Benn, which rejected both the PM's deal and a no-deal Brexit.
But just hours before the vote, Benn pulled his amendment, saying that the House of Commons "will soon have the opportunity to make it clear that it rejects no-deal."
The MP for Leeds Central and the chair of the cross-party Exiting the European Union Committee tweeted:
Decision day for May's Brexit bill as UK Parliament holds key vote
From Jane Merrick for CNN in London
Before you strap yourself in for today's Brexit ride, read Jane Merrick's analysis of how today's "meaningful vote" could pan out:
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, British MPs face a choice that will affect the country's 66 million citizens for many years to come.
They will either vote to support Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, negotiated with the European Union, and set the country on its final road to leaving the EU on March 29. Or they will vote against it, leaving the UK Parliament, and the country, in the state of limbo it has inhabited for two-and-a-half years.
By every calculation and prediction, May will lose the vote. Her ruling Conservative Party and its ally, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), hold a bare majority in the 650-seat Parliament, but some estimates predict May's Brexit bill could be defeated by more than 100 votes.
On the opposition benches, the Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn, will demand a general election if May's bill fails, hoping to pave the way for fresh talks between a new government and the EU.