Leave campaigner and former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage. Leave campaigner and former UKIP leader, Nigel Farage.

One of the UK's most high-profile Euroskeptics, Nigel Farage, said the British public "didn't vote for a series of deals -- they voted to Leave."

Speaking on the BBC's Jeremy Vine Show on Tuesday morning, Farage added:

What you are seeing in parliament is a complete betrayal of the greatest democratic exercise in the history of our nation."

He added that the country had two ways of exiting the bloc: "One was a withdrawal agreement; the other was on WTO terms, and that is what 500 MPs voted for."