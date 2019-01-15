The one question on everyone's mind

Right now, there is one question on everyone's mind in Westminster: how much will Theresa May lose by?

It's no secret that everyone expects her to lose tonight's Commons vote. The fallout then becomes a numbers game: how bad was the loss and can Theresa May continue trying to force her Brexit plan through parliament?

As recently as Monday, people close to May were pointing to predictions that the margin of defeat could be as high as 200+. Meanwhile, those wanting to see May fail were claiming that a defeat greater than 60 would do anything from force May to ditch her deal to resign as Prime Minister.

The battle of expectation management, allowing each side to claim victory, is well under way.

This PR war matters, because it's political optics that will shape the next few days (reminder: May has to bring her "Plan B" back to Parliament within three days).

What number allows her to bring her deal back to the commons? What number sends her back to Brussels? What number makes a second referendum a legitimate option? What vote makes toppling May's government a realistic possibility for the opposition?

Strap in, this is going to get hectic.