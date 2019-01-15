Theresa May's Brexit deal faces vote in ParliamentBy Sheena McKenzie, CNN
The one question on everyone's mind
Analysis from Luke McGee
Right now, there is one question on everyone's mind in Westminster: how much will Theresa May lose by?
It's no secret that everyone expects her to lose tonight's Commons vote. The fallout then becomes a numbers game: how bad was the loss and can Theresa May continue trying to force her Brexit plan through parliament?
As recently as Monday, people close to May were pointing to predictions that the margin of defeat could be as high as 200+. Meanwhile, those wanting to see May fail were claiming that a defeat greater than 60 would do anything from force May to ditch her deal to resign as Prime Minister.
The battle of expectation management, allowing each side to claim victory, is well under way.
This PR war matters, because it's political optics that will shape the next few days (reminder: May has to bring her "Plan B" back to Parliament within three days).
What number allows her to bring her deal back to the commons? What number sends her back to Brussels? What number makes a second referendum a legitimate option? What vote makes toppling May's government a realistic possibility for the opposition?
Strap in, this is going to get hectic.
Final debate on Brexit bill begins
From Sheena McKenzie in London
House speaker John Bercow has announced the four amendments which will be debated ahead of this evening's vote.
They are a last chance for MPs to table changes to the deal -- covering everything from the Irish border backstop to rejecting the Brexit deal altogether.
According to the UK's Press Association, they are:
- Amendment A: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's attempt to reject May's deal and "pursue every option" to prevent the UK exiting the EU with no deal.
- Amendment K: The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants to reject the Brexit deal. It also calls on the UK Government to "respect the will" of the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Assembly in rejecting the Brexit deal.
- Amendment B: Conservative former minister Edward Leigh's proposal noting the Irish border backstop is temporary. He also calls for the UK Government to give notice on January 1, 2022 that it will terminate the withdrawal treaty if it becomes clear the EU will not agree to remove the backstop.
- Amendment F: Tabled by Conservative MP John Baron, this seeks to give the UK the right to terminate the Irish border backstop unilaterally, without the agreement of the EU. Because of the similarities between Amendments B and F, if B is accepted, F will not be voted on.
Votes on the four amendments are expected to begin at 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), and take around 15 minutes each; the main vote on the Brexit bill itself will follow at roughly 8 p.m. (3 p.m. ET), with results expected soon after.
Campaigners out in force on crunch day for Brexit
From Rob Picheta and Jonathan Hawkins in London
For more than two years -- come rain, hail or shine -- Leave and Remain campaigners have gathered outside the Houses of Parliament.
With just hours until MPs vote on May's deal, the protesters were out in force again at Westminster on Tuesday morning.
You can read more about the the history of the Brexit campaigners here.
Victor Zanchi, 32, traveled to London from York to protest today. He’s wearing a plague doctor mask and carrying a sign reading "Stop Brexit."
“Brexit is going to take us back to the Middle Ages,” he told CNN, explaining the mask.
“The agreement doesn’t do anything for either side. We can’t go any further towards healing the rifts between both sides if the vote is successful.”
Meanwhile, UKIP member Marietta King came from the Midlands to protest and said she also wants the bill to be voted down.
“It’s a bad bill, it’s not been properly thought out. It’s terrifying," said King. "If we have that bill, we’d be worse off in the EU than we are now. The referendum gave an instruction for us to leave -- it didn’t give an instruction to make a deal.”
Germany denies Sun report Merkel gave May fresh assurances
From Erin McLaughlin in Brussels
The German government has denied a report in British newspaper The Sun that Chancellor Angela Merkel told British PM Theresa May the EU could still offer concessions if her deal is rejected.
"The content of the telephone conversation between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister is misrepresented by 'The Sun,' a government spokesperson told CNN.
"The Chancellor has given no assurances beyond those that were discussed in the European Council in December, and what is set out in the letter from Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk."
A loss for the history books?
From Sheena McKenzie in London
Theresa May is widely is widely expected to lose this evening's vote -- but just how big a loss it will be is anyone's guess, with some predicting she could face the largest Commons defeat of any UK prime minister.
According to Politico, the biggest defeat for any British government was Labour's 166-vote loss back in 1924.
This morning, British newspapers are putting the numbers much higher:
- The Times says it could be 180.
- The Daily Mail also says it could be "approaching 200."
- The Guardian says more than 200.
- The Telegraph puts the figure at almost 230.
'If it goes wrong, there could be further talks,' says German minister
From Sheena McKenzie in London
The EU could hold new talks with the UK if May's deal is rejected tonight -- but don't expect major changes -- according to Germany's foreign minister.
Heiko Maas told reporters at the European Parliament that "the agreement stands, as it is," Reuters reported. "I doubt very much that the agreement can be fundamentally reopened."
But he added: “If it goes wrong tonight, there could be further talks.”
Vote is 'complete betrayal' of referendum, says Nigel Farage
From Sheena McKenzie and Emily Dixon in London
One of the UK's most high-profile Euroskeptics, Nigel Farage, said the British public "didn't vote for a series of deals -- they voted to Leave."
Speaking on the BBC's Jeremy Vine Show on Tuesday morning, Farage added:
He added that the country had two ways of exiting the bloc: "One was a withdrawal agreement; the other was on WTO terms, and that is what 500 MPs voted for."
'The deal will be defeated... but not forever' says one supporter
From Rob Picheta in London
Lawmakers have started arriving at Parliament, and CNN's Rob Picheta has been bracing the winter chill to ask some of them how they'll be voting this evening.
Conservative MP Simon Hart voted Remain, but says he'll be backing May's deal tonight, adding that those who reject it will "only have themselves to blame if we end up with no Brexit at all."
"I think the deal will be defeated tonight, not necessarily forever," he said.
"There may be an opportunity for people to express their anger this evening and then to get behind some version of the deal between now and the deadline."
DUP vows to vote against 'toxic backstop'
From Sheena McKenzie in London
It's the confirmation we knew was coming, but nonetheless it deals a blow to May's beleaguered deal.
Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and supposed ally of the Conservatives, says her party will be voting against the deal and its "toxic backstop."
The controversial backstop -- an insurance policy to prevent a hard border in Ireland -- has been a thorn in the side of May's deal.
Despite the PM seeking written assurances from the EU that in the unlikely event the backstop was invoked it would be for "the shortest possible period," that does not appear to have been enough to placate MPs.
The Conservatives rely on the support of the DUP for their working majority in Britain's 650-seat Parliament, and every vote is crucial for May's deal to succeed.