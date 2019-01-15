Theresa May's Brexit deal faces vote in ParliamentBy Sheena McKenzie, Emily Dixon and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Tory MP: Deal on the table is “the lesser of two evils”
From CNN’s Rob Picheta
As things start to ramp up ahead of the vote, Conservative MP for Newbury Richard Benyon tells CNN: "I want to settle this. It’s not perfect but I want the businesses that employ my constituents to feel the certainty that this deal will bring. This is very much the lesser of two evils."
He predicts events tonight will go down to the wire after speaking to others who tell him they are completely uncertain how they will vote.
He continues:
"As things stand it looks like a heavy defeat for the prime minister ... One situation that I’m very wary of is if the government loses control of this and it’s thrown into the mix of parliament. These are very serious times and I’ve never experienced anything like this."
The view from... Brussels
Analysis from Luke McGee
There's lots of talk about the political landscape of the UK today, but let's not forget how all this hullabaloo is being viewed in Brussels.
The purpose of the meaningful vote was to provide one thing: clarity. Clarity for business, for citizens, for the UK's partners around the world. And to some extent it will – we will finally see exactly how hated May's deal is and what needs to be done to get it through and avoid a hard crash out.
But it was also supposed to provide clarity for the most important partner to the UK in all of this: its fellow EU member states.
The political drama is being viewed rather dimly in Brussels.
For all the expected talk in the coming days over what the UK does now, the EU's position will remain unchanged and the theater that will inevitably follow is not something anyone is looking forward to.
As one source familiar with the Brexit negotiations told CNN, the general mood is that after the vote "May will get on a plane and demand more from us instead of getting her own s*** together." Oh dear oh dear.
Alistair Campbell: "This is all heading for a People's Vote"
From Rob Picheta in London
Alistair Campbell, former spokesman for Tony Blair, tells CNN he is hoping for a People's Vote, adding that a second referendum could help begin the "healing process" Britain desperately needs.
“Labour’s policy says go for a motion of no confidence. If that doesn’t succeed they’ll go through other options and I hope they go for a People’s Vote because I think that’s where this is all heading.
You can see from all of this chaos that the country’s not coming together. It’s the job of politicians to try and bring the country together and I actually think that another referendum could be the beginning of a healing process.
Campbell adds "I'm not pretending a second referendum would be easy or straightforward -- every route out of this mess now is complex. But I do think you’ve got to try and get to the right place."
"It’s very rare you have a situation where it’s so hard to predict what’s going to happen. And even when you talk to cabinet ministers they don’t really know what’s going to happen after today
We’re in a bit of a mess," he says.
The view from... Basingstoke
From CNN's Phil Black
Outside Westminster, what do voters think of the Brexit saga unraveling today?
CNN's Phil Black traveled to the southern English town of Basingstoke to find out.
'Grow up,' SNP leader tells Labour in heated debate
From Emily Dixon in London
The comparisons with children continue as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Ian Blackford tells Labour party members to "grow up," "get off the fence" and back a second referendum.
"If you’re serious about politics, if you’re serious about responsibility, then grow up," Blackford told the House of Commons during a debate on amendments to the bill.
"The young people that voted for Labour in England in 2017 will never forgive the leader of the opposition and his colleagues if they fail to recognize that this is the opportunity to unite.
To unite this house, to vote down the government’s deal, support the people’s vote, and allow the people to have their say on what they want."
Attorney General likens MPs to 'children in the playground'
From Sheena McKenzie in London
The government's chief legal adviser, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, warned MPs they risked being viewed as "children in the playground" if they rejected May's deal, the UK's Press Association reported.
In his opening speech to the House of Commons during a debate on amendments to the deal, Cox said lawmakers were playing with people's lives."
In the dramatic speech, Cox told MPs that if they rejected the withdrawal bill, "thousands of contracts, thousands of transactions, thousands of administrative proceedings, of judicial proceedings in the European Union and this country, will be plunged into legal uncertainty."
The Murrison amendment explained
Analysis from Jane Merrick
Parliament is still in the midst of debating four amendments to May's deal. But one amendment which wasn't selected by House Speaker John Bercow for debate came from MP Andrew Murrison.
Jane Merrick explains why Bercow's decision could have a big impact on the number of Conservative Brexiters supporting May's deal:
"The Murrison amendment would have set a time limit on the most contentious sticking point for Brexiteers -- the Northern Ireland backstop.
There was skepticism that, even if this amendment had passed, it would have been agreed by EU leaders.
But at least it could have staved off a triple-figure defeat for May and changed the whole dynamic of the current Brexit state of play.
A separate amendment on ensuring the backstop was temporary was also not selected. There will, however, be a vote which, if passed, would require the government to terminate the withdrawal agreement if the EU refuses to remove the backstop at the end of 2021.
This vote will take place before the substantive vote on May’s deal, but it is unlikely to save the PM from defeat."
Labour lawmaker says postponing birth of baby is 'my duty'
From Bryony Jones in London
A heavily pregnant politician who has delayed her C-section in order to vote on the Brexit deal insists she did not take the decision lightly.
Doctors advised MP Tulip Siddiq she should deliver her baby on Monday or Tuesday, after she developed gestational diabetes.
The UK's parliament has a longstanding agreement which "pairs" MPs who are absent with opposing members who agree not to vote; this should have allowed her to miss the crunch debate.
But Siddiq said she had "no faith in the pairing system," saying the government had previously "stole[n] the vote of a new mother."
Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis broke the pairing arrangement last year, voting despite the absence of Jo Swinson, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, who was on maternity leave.
Labour MP Rushanara Ali on why a 'People's vote' is more than just a 're-run'
From Rob Picheta in London
Labour MP Rushanara Ali told CNN that people should have the right not just to vote on May's Brexit deal, but whether to remain in the European Union at all.
"Since the actual referendum, people now have much more clarity about the option on the table and what it entails," The MP for Bethnal Green and Bow in east London said outside Parliament.
"The People’s vote that we’re campaigning on is not a re-run -- it’s saying, 'This is the deal on the table. If you want it, you can vote for it.'"