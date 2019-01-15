Tory MP: Deal on the table is “the lesser of two evils” 

There's lots of talk about the political landscape of the UK today, but let's not forget how all this hullabaloo is being viewed in Brussels.

The purpose of the meaningful vote was to provide one thing: clarity. Clarity for business, for citizens, for the UK's partners around the world. And to some extent it will – we will finally see exactly how hated May's deal is and what needs to be done to get it through and avoid a hard crash out.

But it was also supposed to provide clarity for the most important partner to the UK in all of this: its fellow EU member states.

The political drama is being viewed rather dimly in Brussels.

For all the expected talk in the coming days over what the UK does now, the EU's position will remain unchanged and the theater that will inevitably follow is not something anyone is looking forward to.

As one source familiar with the Brexit negotiations told CNN, the general mood is that after the vote "May will get on a plane and demand more from us instead of getting her own s*** together." Oh dear oh dear.