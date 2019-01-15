Germany denies Sun report Merkel gave May fresh assurances

The German government has denied a report in British newspaper The Sun that Chancellor Angela Merkel told British PM Theresa May the EU could still offer concessions if her deal is rejected.

"The content of the telephone conversation between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister is misrepresented by 'The Sun,' a government spokesperson told CNN.

"The Chancellor has given no assurances beyond those that were discussed in the European Council in December, and what is set out in the letter from Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk."