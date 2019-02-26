Theresa May offers MPs chance to delay Brexit: Live updates

In addition to announcing a vote that could extend Article 50, May loosely outlined her ongoing "focused discussions" with EU leaders to rework the withdrawal agreement.

As part of those discussions, May said the UK and EU have discussed the legal changes that are required to guarantee that the Northern Ireland backstop -- an insurance policy designed to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland, which remains part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member -- cannot endure indefinitely.

British lawmakers voted last month to send May back to Brussels to renegotiate the terms of the Brexit deal, specifically over concerns regarding the Irish backstop. But on Tuesday May did not offer many details as to what those alternative arrangements might be.

"Our aim is to ensure that, even if the full future relationship is not in place by the end of the implementation period, the backstop is not needed because we have a set of alternative arrangements ready to go," May said.