Theresa May offers MPs chance to delay Brexit: Live updates

Theresa May offers MPs chance to delay Brexit: Live updatesBy Luke McGee and Eliza Mackintosh
Three votes in three days
Theresa May has said she wants to make three further commitments to lawmakers.
“I know MPs are genuinely worried we are running out of time,” May said, ruling out the possibility of a no-deal without Parliament's consent.
Here's what that means:
March 12: A second "meaningful vote" will be held on May's revised Brexit deal.
March 13: If the government doesn't win the March 12 vote, it will table a neutral amendable motion asking the House of Commons if it supports leaving the EU with no deal, to be voted on by March 13 at the latest.
March 14: If MPs reject leaving the EU without a deal, the government will allow them to vote on a "short, limited extension" to Article 50 -- the process whereby an EU member state can leave the union. If that passes, the government will then seek that extension.
Delayed Brexit looms over PM Theresa May
The prospect of a delayed Brexit looms over British Prime Minister Theresa May as she prepares to address lawmakers in the House of Commons today.
The opposition Labour Party appears ready for a showdown, announcing its support for an amendment that aims to rule out a no-deal scenario by extending Article 50 -- the legal process whereby a European Union member state can leave -- and appearing to back a second referendum vote.
But the Prime Minister contends it's "still within our grasp" to leave the EU on time and with a deal by the March 29 deadline.
Meanwhile, in Brussels, European leaders argue that an extension is a rational solution compared to leaving without a deal.