Boris Johnson pushes for Brexit deal ahead of EU summit

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says the government has submitted draft texts for a revised political declaration with the EU.

Speaking to the Exiting the European Union Committee of MPs, Barclay said the text was submitted "as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects under discussion."

He added that if there were changes to the Irish backstop then "it stands to reason there would be consequential changes to the political declaration that flow from that as a consequence."

Barclay also confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will comply with the law" which includes writing a letter to the EU if a Brexit extension is required.