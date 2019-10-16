Boris Johnson pushes for Brexit deal ahead of EU summit
UK submits draft texts for political declaration, Brexit Secretary says
The UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay says the government has submitted draft texts for a revised political declaration with the EU.
Speaking to the Exiting the European Union Committee of MPs, Barclay said the text was submitted "as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects under discussion."
He added that if there were changes to the Irish backstop then "it stands to reason there would be consequential changes to the political declaration that flow from that as a consequence."
Barclay also confirmed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will comply with the law" which includes writing a letter to the EU if a Brexit extension is required.
“I can confirm that, as the Prime Minister has repeatedly set out, that firstly that the government will comply with the law and secondly will comply with undertakings given to the [Supreme] court in respect of the law.”
Room for optimism around Brexit, Irish minister says
Ireland's agriculture minister Michael Creed has said he remains "hopeful" and that "there is some room for optimism" for Brexit, according to Britain's PA news agency.
He reiterated, however, that "we have been here before."
"This time last week we were probably engulfed in darkness and depression in the context of Brexit," Creed said.
"There is some room for optimism now but we're not there yet, however I would countenance if we do get a deal in Brussels on Brexit we have been here before with the Withdrawal Agreement which didn't get through the House of Commons so there are some hurdles to be cleared yet and I'm not underestimating those in any way.
"They are significant and reflective of the magnitude of the challenge but we remain hopeful."
Brexit crunch: Key dates
Here's what's happening over the next two weeks:
Thursday, October 17: A crucial two-day European Council summit will take place with member states. Here UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to squeeze through a deal.
Saturday, October 19: Legislation passed by British lawmakers will require Johnson to write a letter to the EU and request another Brexit extension if a deal is not agreed. Lawmakers are also expected to have a special sitting of Parliament this day.
Thursday, October 31: The date the UK is due to leave the EU. Johnson has insisted that he will not delay Brexit beyond this date. While technically against the law (because of legislation passed by MPs), some have still floated the possibility of no-deal. Details remain murky, but it seems to involve a situation whereby the government would somehow persuade the EU to reject the extension that it had asked for. And to complicate things further, even if Johnson does secure a deal -- there are still doubts over whether Brexit can even be delivered practically by the deadline.
France says there is a "glimmer of hope" for a Brexit deal
As negotiations over Brexit continue ahead of a crucial EU summit in Brussels Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday morning that “there is a glimmer of hope from what I heard from the negotiators.”
Speaking on Europe 1 radio, Le Maire added “our price cannot be something that jeopardizes the single market. That’s a red line.”
Meanwhile, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin also told TV LCI that "a Brexit agreement is possible" after there were "discussions all night."
“If a no-deal Brexit happens, it will be an event but there will still be a future relationship,” de Montchalin added.
Liberal Democrats could support Johnson's deal...if it comes with second referendum
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson told the BBC on Wednesday morning that her party may back whatever deal UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts forward, so long as it is put to the public in a confirmatory referendum.
"There is no deal that is better than the deal that we have as members of the European Union, so of course we are not going to be supportive of any deal," Swinson said, "but what we will do and what we want to happen ... is for whatever Brexit deal that is negotiated to be put to the people so that the public can have the final say."
She added: "We think it should be the public that are in charge and that are having that say."
"Significant risks" attached to UK border preparations
As the clock ticks down to Brexit's October 31 deadline, the UK's National Audit Office (NAO) has warned that there are still "significant risks to the smooth operation of the border" and that mitigating them was now, to some extend, out of the UK government's control.
"The most significant risks to the operation of the border remain, namely business readiness, EU member states imposing controls, and arrangements for the Northern Ireland and Ireland land border," NAO said in its report.
The report said the government had made progress by putting in place systems, infrastructure and resources that would be required to manage the border in case of a no-deal Brexit, but added that there was "still some work to do to finalize arrangements in the short time that remains and bringing all these elements together for the first time in a live environment carries inherent risk."
NAO said it was "impossible to know exactly what would happen at the border in the event of no deal on 31 October 2019."
Brexit deal close?
With 15 days left until Brexit is due to take place, reports overnight suggested that that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be on the brink of reaching a deal.
As part of last-ditch talks between Britain and the European Union ahead of Thursday's European council summit, the proposed deal on offer from Johnson centers on a customs border in the Irish Sea, according to Britain's PA news agency.
However Johnson's official spokesman downplayed reports and said "talks remain constructive but there is more work to do," PA said.
After wrapping up talks at around 1:30 a.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) in Brussels overnight, British and EU officials will continue negotiations Wednesday morning in an attempt to finalize a deal before the summit on Thursday and Friday.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will also update ambassadors from the 27 other member states at 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) in Brussels, and the UK's Prime Minister is expected to update Cabinet members at about 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET).
Context: It's important to point out that even if Johnson can get a deal approved by the EU, he'll still need to get it approved by UK lawmakers in Parliament. Former Prime Minister Theresa May brought back her deal three times and still failed to get it approved.