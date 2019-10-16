Boris Johnson pushes for Brexit deal ahead of EU summit

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson told the BBC on Wednesday morning that her party may back whatever deal UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson puts forward, so long as it is put to the public in a confirmatory referendum.

Jo Swinson, Leader of the Liberal Democrats. Hollie Adams/Getty Images

"There is no deal that is better than the deal that we have as members of the European Union, so of course we are not going to be supportive of any deal," Swinson said, "but what we will do and what we want to happen ... is for whatever Brexit deal that is negotiated to be put to the people so that the public can have the final say."

She added: "We think it should be the public that are in charge and that are having that say."