Boris Johnson faces Brexit legal challenge as he steps up talks with EU

Boris Johnson is facing a backlash against his surprise decision to suspend Parliament in the runup to the next Brexit deadline. Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

It's time to "step up the tempo" of talks with the EU, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after his chief Brexit negotiator David Frost met EU officials.

The PM said both sides have agreed to meet twice a week during September "with the possibility of additional technical meetings, to discuss a way forward on securing a new deal," the UK's Press Association reported.

"While I have been encouraged with my discussions with EU leaders over recent weeks that there is a willingness to talk about alternatives to the anti-democratic backstop, it is now time for both sides to step up the tempo," Johnson said.

"The increase in meetings and discussions is necessary if we are to have a chance of agreeing a deal for when we leave on October 31, no ifs no buts."

His statement may not be enough to cool the frayed nerves of politicians, who are worried that Johnson's planned suspension of Parliament will hasten a no-deal Brexit.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday he was not ready to let go of the Northern Ireland backstop.