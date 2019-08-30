Boris Johnson faces Brexit legal challenge as he steps up talks with EU
What's happening today
Good morning from London.
The UK rolls into its third day of Brexit chaos after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen on Wednesday to suspend Parliament for five weeks to allow for a new session to start in mid-October.
The news triggered a chain reaction of outrage, street protests and resignations of politicians, complaining that the Prime Minister is attempting to block lawmakers from legislating against a no-deal Brexit.
But Johnson said MPs will have "ample" time to debate the issue.
Amid the fury, Johnson reportedly said he would hasten talks with Brussels for a Brexit deal and the first of three legal challenges against the suspension of Parliament will be heard in Scotland Friday.
Courts to rule on Brexit legal challenges
A Scottish judge is due to decide on Friday whether to issue an interim order halting the suspension of Parliament by Boris Johnson.
A cross-party group of 70 lawmakers backed the action at Scotland's highest civil court that would stop the PM "proroguing" Parliament until a final decision has been made in the case.
A court in Northern Ireland is also expected to hear from lawyers for campaigners opposed to a no-deal Brexit. A separate attempt to do the same at the High Court in London is also under way.
Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller issued an urgent application to the High Court for a judicial review that would seek to revoke the government’s decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks followed by a Queen’s Speech on October 14.
Miller launched a fundraising campaign to support the legal team launching the review. In just a few hours, the campaign had already raised £41,000 ($50,000) out of a target of £150,000 ($183,000).
“Whilst prorogation is an acceptable UK constitutional practice, no Prime Minister in modern history has attempted to use it in such a brazen manner,” she wrote on the fundraising page.
“These actions are more akin to dictatorship than democracy and as such their legality must be tested in the courts,” she said.