Boris Johnson faces Brexit legal challenge as he steps up talks with EU

Good morning from London.

The UK rolls into its third day of Brexit chaos after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen on Wednesday to suspend Parliament for five weeks to allow for a new session to start in mid-October.

The news triggered a chain reaction of outrage, street protests and resignations of politicians, complaining that the Prime Minister is attempting to block lawmakers from legislating against a no-deal Brexit.

But Johnson said MPs will have "ample" time to debate the issue.

Amid the fury, Johnson reportedly said he would hasten talks with Brussels for a Brexit deal and the first of three legal challenges against the suspension of Parliament will be heard in Scotland Friday.