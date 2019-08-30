Boris Johnson faces Brexit legal challenge as he steps up talks with EU

Tory rebel Oliver Letwin said he was working with a cross-party group of MPs to avoid the suspension of Parliament. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

There will be time next week to stop a no-deal Brexit, although getting the needed majorities in the House of Commons "is another matter," said Conservative Party lawmaker Oliver Letwin, a leading opponent to no-deal.

Letwin is working with MPs in several parties to avoid the suspension, or prorogation, of Parliament, saying it "isn’t a proper proceeding," adding that a number of his colleagues feel a disorderly no-deal exit would be a "very bad idea."

He told BBC Radio 4 on Friday that MPs would "take action this coming week so that if the PM hasn’t got a deal in place, then he needs to seek an extension."

The Conservative MP for West Dorset, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, said he had been in talks with House of Commons Speaker John Bercow about the parliamentary procedures that would apply.

He said an extension was inevitable either way, given that any deal with the EU would require an implementation period.

Letwin said he supported Johnson's bid to get a deal, adding he would not do anything that would "compromise" his ability to get one.

The veteran parliamentarian is known as something of a political fixer. He was an aide to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and a government minister under David Cameron.

