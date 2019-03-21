Theresa May to plead for Brexit delay at EU summit

A petition calling for the UK to revoke Article 50 -- the legal process for Britain to leave the European Union, which was posted on Wednesday night, crashed earlier this morning after thousands tried to sign it.

The UK government's petition site said it was "down for maintenance" and to "please try again later."

It's back up and running now, and has racked up nearly 700,000 signatures at the time of writing this post.

Parliament must consider all petitions that receive more than 100,000 signatures for debate.

Tom Forth, who heads up data at the Open Data Institute in Leeds said the signatures were "extremely concentrated in just a few places" in the UK. Adding there was "a very strong correlation with places that voted Remain."