European Council President Donald Tusk on February 6. European Council President Donald Tusk on February 6. Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Getty Images

President of the European Council Donald Tusk has described April 12 as the new cliff edge date for Brexit.

“Before that day, the UK still has a choice of a deal, no deal, a long extension, or revoking article 50," Tusk said while addressing members of the European Parliament on Wednesday morning.

Tusk also spoke up passionately for the Britons who want to remain and have expressed so in recent days:

“Before the European Council I said that we should be open to a long extension if the UK wishes to rethink its Brexit strategy, which would of course mean the UKs participation in the European Parliament Elections. And then there were voices saying this would be harmful or inconvenient to some of you. Let me be clear, such thinking is unacceptable. You cannot betray the 6 million people who signed the petition to revoke article 50, the 1 million people who marched for a people’s vote or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union."

Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, told parliament: “We wish all our friends in the House of Commons good luck, so hopefully they can manage it in a better way than the government did in the last month.”

Last week, Brussels approved a two-pronged delay to Brexit. The EU set a new deadline of April 12 for Britain to indicate a way forward, request a longer extension or crash out of the bloc. If May can finally secure parliamentary approval for her deal, the extension deadline would be May 22. Westminster is yet to formally approve the EU's extension -- it's one of the votes that will take place later on Wednesday.