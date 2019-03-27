Brexit options to be voted for by MPs in bid to break deadlockBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
The UK has a new cliff edge date and it's April 12, Tusk says
From CNN's James Frater in Brussels, Belgium
President of the European Council Donald Tusk has described April 12 as the new cliff edge date for Brexit.
“Before that day, the UK still has a choice of a deal, no deal, a long extension, or revoking article 50," Tusk said while addressing members of the European Parliament on Wednesday morning.
Tusk also spoke up passionately for the Britons who want to remain and have expressed so in recent days:
“Before the European Council I said that we should be open to a long extension if the UK wishes to rethink its Brexit strategy, which would of course mean the UKs participation in the European Parliament Elections. And then there were voices saying this would be harmful or inconvenient to some of you. Let me be clear, such thinking is unacceptable. You cannot betray the 6 million people who signed the petition to revoke article 50, the 1 million people who marched for a people’s vote or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union."
Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, told parliament: “We wish all our friends in the House of Commons good luck, so hopefully they can manage it in a better way than the government did in the last month.”
Last week, Brussels approved a two-pronged delay to Brexit. The EU set a new deadline of April 12 for Britain to indicate a way forward, request a longer extension or crash out of the bloc. If May can finally secure parliamentary approval for her deal, the extension deadline would be May 22. Westminster is yet to formally approve the EU's extension -- it's one of the votes that will take place later on Wednesday.
Will PM have to fall on sword to get her deal approved?
One option that lawmakers won't be voting on is the one they've already rejected twice -- the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement, which she brokered with the European Union over the last two years.
But she's not giving up her divorce deal just yet...
Later Wednesday, she is due to meet with the influential 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers amid speculation that she could offer to resign in exchange for her party's support to get her deal over the line in a third so-called meaningful vote.
May has so far refused to give a date when she'll leave Downing Street, but some prominent Brexit supporters have said using her position as a bargaining chip may be enough to sway the support over to her side.
Brexit deadlock: UK lawmakers take back control
It’s a big day for Brexit. For the first time in living memory, UK lawmakers have taken control of the parliamentary timetable and will vote on a range of Brexit alternatives -- including some the Prime Minister has already taken off the table -- to see if one can command a majority.
Options on the ballot include:
- A no-deal Brexit (which would see Britain crash out of the EU on April 12).
- A second referendum to put Brexit to the people once again.
- A Canada-style free trade deal that doesn't include a customs union or access to the single market.
- A Norway-plus deal meaning a softer Brexit with customs arrangement to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.