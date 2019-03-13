No deal vote as UK MPs decide on future of Brexit

A catastrophic defeat: British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered another shattering loss in parliament last night after lawmakers voted against her Brexit deal by 391 to 242.

What happens now? Lawmakers have been promised another vote on Wednesday, in which they can decide whether the UK should crash out of the EU without a deal. If that, too, is rejected, parliament could then vote on whether to request a Brexit extension.

When is the vote? UK Members of Parliament will vote on whether to back a no-deal Brexit at around 7 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET).

When is Brexit happening? The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union in 16 days -- on March 29.