No deal vote as UK MPs decide on future of Brexit

No deal vote as UK MPs decide on future of BrexitBy Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
Here's the timeline for today
Mid-morning: Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to chair a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning a day after a stunning 149-vote defeat of her reworked Brexit withdrawal deal.
10:00 a.m.: A European Parliament session of all members gets underway in Strasbourg focusing on preparations for next week's European Council meeting on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.
12:00 p.m.: May faces questions from MPs in the House of Commons hours before the lawmakers are due to vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal.
12:30 p.m.: May's finance minister Philip Hammond will deliver the spring statement on the state of the UK's economy, against a backdrop of Brexit turmoil and mounting fears over the financial fallout of a no-deal exit from the EU.
1 p.m. or later: The House of Commons will begin debating the UK's withdrawal from the EU.
7 p.m.: MPs start to vote, first on amendments, if any are selected, then on whether to crash out of the EU without a deal.
UK government publishes no-deal plans for trade tariffs and Irish border
From CNN's Rob North
The British government has published its plans for trade tariffs and the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit withdrawal from the European Union.
The move comes one day after the crushing defeat of Theresa May's reworked Brexit deal, and hours before lawmakers reconvene in parliament to vote on whether the UK should crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29 -- the scheduled date for departure.
Under the temporary plans, which would last for 12 months, 87% of imports to the UK would be eligible for tariff free access in an effort to avert economic shock.
But tariffs will still apply to some goods, including agriculture, farming and some auto imports.
The government also revealed that tariffs will not be applied to goods crossing from the Republic of Ireland, part of the EU, into Northern Ireland, which remains part of the UK, triggering concerns around smuggling.
The plans did not shed any light on security on the border, but did say that no new checks or controls would be introduced.
Goods from the EU are currently tariff free, as the UK falls within the EU Customs Union. But, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, World Trade Organization tariffs would have been the default position.
“Because these are unilateral measures, they only mitigate the impacts from exit that are within the UK government’s control. These measures do not set out the position in respect of tariffs or processes to be applied to goods moving from Northern Ireland to Ireland,” the government said in a statement.