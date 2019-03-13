No-deal vote as UK MPs decide on future of Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street on Tuesday. Jake McPherson/Getty Images

Nothing illustrates the corner that Theresa May is in quite like the wording of today's motion.

Theresa May has tried to have her cake and eat it by saying that her preferred option is to carry on trying to get her Brexit deal approved (so NOT supporting a no deal, keeping europhiles happy) while acknowledging that no deal is still the default option and not ruling it out (accepting that no deal COULD still happen, keeping euroskeptics happy).

The motion looks confusing at first: "That this House declines to approve leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship on 29 March 2019; and notes that leaving without a deal remains the default in UK and EU law unless this House and the EU ratify an agreement."

In plain English, it nearly makes sense. Theresa May and her government still want plan A: for their Brexit deal to be approved by parliament. Right now, they do not want official government policy to be actively pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

However, Theresa May is not taking no deal "off the table" and accepts that without her deal being approved (or Brexit being delayed), no deal is the default option.

If this sounds confusing it is -- and that's deliberate.