No-deal vote as UK MPs decide on future of Brexit

Prime Minister's Questions has wrapped, and British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is now delivering his spring statement.
Theresa May quips that she does understand the voice of the country, despite losing her own
Theresa May quipped during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday that she does understand the voice of the country, despite losing her own.
"I may not have my own voice, but I do understand the voice of the country," said May, who has been struggling with a hoarse throat.
"People want to leave the EU, they want to end free movement, they want to have our own trade policy, they want to ensure laws are made in this country and judged in our courts. That's what the deal delivers, that's what I continue to work to deliver."
Theresa May has backed herself into a corner, and the wording of her motion proves it
Analysis by CNN's Luke McGee
Nothing illustrates the corner that Theresa May is in quite like the wording of today's motion.
Theresa May has tried to have her cake and eat it by saying that her preferred option is to carry on trying to get her Brexit deal approved (so NOT supporting a no deal, keeping europhiles happy) while acknowledging that no deal is still the default option and not ruling it out (accepting that no deal COULD still happen, keeping euroskeptics happy).
The motion looks confusing at first: "That this House declines to approve leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship on 29 March 2019; and notes that leaving without a deal remains the default in UK and EU law unless this House and the EU ratify an agreement."
In plain English, it nearly makes sense. Theresa May and her government still want plan A: for their Brexit deal to be approved by parliament. Right now, they do not want official government policy to be actively pursuing a no-deal Brexit.
However, Theresa May is not taking no deal "off the table" and accepts that without her deal being approved (or Brexit being delayed), no deal is the default option.
If this sounds confusing it is -- and that's deliberate.
Prime Minister Theresa May says she will vote against a no-deal Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will be voting for her motion on a no-deal Brexit.
The carefully worded motion gives the PM some wiggle room, but she is essentially saying that the government's position is to not actively pursue a no-deal Brexit, while accepting it is not in the gift of the UK to take it off the table.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked how she would vote tonight.
"I will be voting for the motion in my name," May said
Again, here is the full text of the government's motion:
That this House declines to approve leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship on 29 March 2019; and notes that leaving without a deal remains the default in UK and EU law unless this House and the EU ratify an agreement.
"Tell me what you want ... what you really really want?"
Analysis from CNN's Erin McLaughlin in Brussels, Belgium
The working assumption here in Brussels is that British MPs will vote to avoid a no-deal Brexit tonight and move for an extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
But as Michel Barnier pointed out in Strasbourg this morning, the only way to avoid a no-deal is to vote for an actual deal. And the only one on the table is the only one the EU will allow, given the red lines narrowly defined by the hardline Brexiteers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s ear.
After two crushing defeats in the House of Commons, that deal looks pretty much dead.
While I’m told the topic of an extension has yet to be discussed by the EU 27 leaders -- any request made by the UK would need to be unanimously signed off at a summit next week -- there are growing calls for the UK to define an end game. An extension to do what, precisely?
EU officials often like to quote '90s British pop sensations The Spice Girls: "Tell me what you want ... what you really, really want?"
It’s 16 days away from the cliff edge, and there's still no clear answer on that question from the UK.
The message from the EU, however, is clear, as tweeted by the Chief Brexit Negotiator for Parliament Guy Verhofstadt: “My plea to our British friends put all your energy into finding a cross party majority to find a way out of this mess.”
"It's not what Irish people want": The view on Brexit from Northern Ireland
From CNN's Nic Robertson in Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland
It's business as usual today in Derry -- a city on the border with the Republic of Ireland also known as Londonderry -- dodging showers and restocking Guinness.
Men unloading heavy barrels paused to tell us they hadn’t heard the UK government's proposed border measures in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but doubted London politicians would keep their word.
“It's not what Irish people want,” another man told us about the slow pace of Brexit and the possibility ultimately of a hard border. Fifty-five percent of people in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU during the referendum.
A middle-aged couple told us "the people in England don’t understand Derry," with little idea about the impact of border controls.
Derry was a flashpoint during The Troubles, a decades-long sectarian conflict over Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom. Since the Good Friday Agreement brought peace to Northern Ireland in 1998, Derry has become a vibrant cultural hub.
“Everyone’s talking about the 'Derry Girls' -- not Brexit,” a city roadsweeper told us as he cleared empty bottles from around a huge mural depicting the internationally popular TV show.
Britain is "spinning out of control," EU's Brexit coordinator says
Brexiteers have not fulfilled their pledge to "take back control" of Britain, and are instead "spinning out of control," Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, said on Twitter Wednesday.
Verhofstadt, who is currently at a European Parliament session in Strasbourg discussing the UK's exit from the EU, made a plea to Europe's "British friends" to put their energy into finding a cross-party majority "to find a way out of this mess."
"There is no solution if both big parties are using this existential issue as a bullet in a weapon against each other. Queen and country needs to come first," Verhofstadt said.
He added that while he hoped a no-deal Brexit was rejected in parliament on Wednesday, he did not support an extension of the withdrawal process.
Disenfranchised and disillusioned: The view from Scotland
From CNN's Anna Stewart in Edinburgh, Scotland
Scotland is a land of Remainers.
Every single council area in the country voted to stay in the European Union back in 2016.
In Edinburgh, the capital city, Remain took a mighty 74% of the vote.
Little wonder then that Edinburgh locals say they feel ignored.
Ian McLaughlan, the chief executive of charity Youth Scotland, says young people here feel disenfranchised and, increasingly, they’re not alone.
“Many people in society feel so disengaged from Brexit, so disillusioned,” he said. “Here we are with two weeks to go and we still don’t know what the final outcome is going to be, so there is a real frustration building up in the country.”
There are increasingly calls for a second referendum, an idea that everyone CNN has spoken with in Edinburgh is either open to, or actively calling for.
Rebecca McKay, a student, said a second vote is necessary because no one fully understood what Brexit would mean in the first referendum.
“They should have been more informative to people around here,” she said, adding, “it needs to be a wee bit more in depth next time around.”
Scotland is no stranger to divisive referendums. In 2014 they held their first vote on independence from the UK. Scotland voted to stay in the union by 55%.
The current political quagmire in Westminster, and the fact that Scotland voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU, means some SNP activists are calling for another vote on independence.
Tuesday’s defeat was seized upon by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said it “demonstrates more clearly than ever that the case for Scotland becoming an independent country has never been stronger.”
Of course any future Scottish independence vote would require the sanctioning of Westminster, and is unlikely to be be called for until after the next Scottish elections in 2021.
The Scots may be happy, in the meantime, with a second Brexit referendum, at the very least.