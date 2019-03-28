Theresa May to renew Brexit deal push after pledge to resignBy Rob Picheta, CNN
"Finally, it's Therexit": What the papers are saying
British newspapers are predictably dominated this morning by Theresa May's offer to resign.
"Will Her Sacrifice Be in Vain?" asks the Daily Mail on its front page, noting that the DUP's opposition to her bill could still prove fatal for its chances. "I'm Off! Now Back My Deal," says The Sun, which earlier this week called on May to step down. The tabloid also provides us all with a punny new term we'll surely all be using before long - "Finally, It's Therexit," the page says.
Those aren't the only papers to use the same image of May from yesterday -- but most had different takes on her dramatic speech to MPs. "What More Does She Have to Do?" asks the pro-Brexit Daily Express, whose front page was sympathetic to the embattled Prime Minister. "Theresa May offered to sacrifice her Premiership in a valiant attempt to break the Brexit deadlock. But her selfless gesture was met by a shambolic series of votes as MPs failed to agree on any alternative plan," the paper said.
The broadsheet papers also focused on May's offer, with the Telegraph already proclaiming the "Downfall of a Prime Minister." Their headline reads: "May Falls on Her Sword." But the Financial Times appears to hedge its bets, noting that her resignation is still technically conditional. They go with: "May offers to resign in final plea for rebels' backing on Brexit deal."
The Guardian, meanwhile, lead on the outcome of last night's indicative votes. They sum up the results of the unprecedented process in the most concise way possible: "Parliament finally has its say: No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No."
Will she stay or will she go?
For much of the past two years, Theresa May's future has regularly been plunged into doubt.
So it's fitting that even her attempt to resign is shrouded in uncertainty.
What did May say yesterday? The PM told Conservative MPs that she would step down if they passed her deal.
"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that," she said in the meeting.
"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party."
But will her deal pass? It's a tall order.
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party are crucial to May if she wants her plan to succeed. Shortly after the Prime Minister's bombshell announcement, the party confirmed they still can't back her twice-defeated deal. The backstop, to which the party has been firmly opposed from the outset, still "poses an unacceptable threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom," they said.
So where does that leave May? If she can't get her deal through, it's unclear whether she will step down. She will likely have to apply for a longer extension to Brexit, and might well still decide to leave and let someone else inherit the fallout. But that's not what May outlined to MPs yesterday -- so her future is still far from certain.
We'll soon find out if May's deal is coming back
The Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, will be setting out the chamber's business after 12:15 p.m. (8:15 a.m. ET) today.
If the government is going ahead with a vote on Theresa May's deal tomorrow, Leadsom will tell MPs then. If not, Leadsom will likely be grilled about when that vote will take place.
Brexit - where are we now?
Good morning from London, where another chaotic day in the Brexit process has left us none the wiser as to how Britain will emerge from its paralyzing political deadlock.
Here's where we are on Friday morning...
Parliament had its big day -- but said no: In a move unprecedented in living memory, British MPs seized control of the order paper from the government to hold a series of indicative votes, giving their views on a whole menu of alternative Brexit options.
The only problem? All eight alternatives lost. A second referendum to confirm any Brexit deal won more votes than any other option, while a customs union plan came nearest to gaining a majority of voting MPs.
Theresa May fell on her sword -- but might have missed: Hours earlier, the Prime Minister told backbench Conservative MPs she would stand aside as leader -- if her Brexit deal is passed.
Unfortunately for her -- and for the rivals eyeing up her job -- the DUP said a few minutes later they wouldn't be backing the plan. That likely sinks the deal, which was in the balance even if their 10 MPs did vote for it. But May's team will hope they can change the party's mind over the coming days.
The meaningful vote will happen tomorrow -- unless it doesn't: Under the EU's rules for granting Britain a Brexit extension, May was required to hold a third vote on her deal this week. We'll find out today if that will go ahead tomorrow.
But there's no guarantee that May won't pull the vote again over a lack of support, bring it back next week, and hope Europe lets her off.
Today was supposed to be Britain's last full day as a member of the EU. But the delay to the process means Thursday will instead be yet another day of political twists and turns in Westminster, as the country limps towards its next exit date without much idea of how and when Brexit will take place.
There's no Brexit fatigue here, though, where you can follow all the twists and turns as they happen.
Theresa May throws the kitchen sink at Brexit
Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN
Britain's hapless Prime Minister might not even have enough votes to ensure her own resignation.
In offering her head, May hoped that enough Conservative rebels would change their mind when she puts the deal back to them -- possibly on Friday. It's a tough ask: She needs 75 MPs to flip.
The immediate signs were positive for May. Boris Johnson, who resigned from May's Cabinet over her handling of Brexit, told hardline Brexiteers that he would, reluctantly, back the deal. Others followed. As Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith told me shortly after the news of Johnson's about-face: "It's this deal or it's years of paralysis, division, chaos and ultimately the slow death of Brexit."
But Johnson's endorsement, along with the promise of May's departure, still might not be enough. The hardline Democratic Unionist Party, the Northern Irish group that props up May's government, delivered what may be a knockout a blow late in the day, confirming it would still not support the deal.
Last week, the EU offered Theresa May a final chance to get her deal approved. This week, we are watching her throw the kitchen sink at it.
A final point. Dependent on how you count it, May's majority with the DUP is in single figures. Whoever takes over from her will inherit that unenviable situation. The gravity of that reality should be the main takeaway from the embarrassment of indicative votes.
And with a huge amount of legislation to pass in the wake of Brexit and goodness knows what battles that follow, it's hard to see how the United Kingdom, a nation whose politics have been rocked since 2016, doesn't have an election before the next scheduled one in 2022.
Securing a Brexit deal won't end the UK's political crisis
Analysis by Jane Merrick, CNN
Anyone who thinks Theresa May's resignation announcement -- telling her party she will stand down once Brexit is delivered -- marks the end of the most turbulent period in British politics for decades is mistaken.
We are only coming to the end of the first act of a very long and complicated play.
As was clear from proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday night, lawmakers cannot decide on a Plan B for Brexit.
And yet it's highly likely that Plan A -- the Prime Minister's deal was already defeated twice in the Commons -- may be completely dead after the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), on whose votes May depends, said they could never back it.
From this interminable state of deadlock, it is very difficult to predict how the next few weeks and months will turn out for both the government and the United Kingdom, but let's give it a try.
May pledged to resign in exchange for Conservative votes for her deal, and some Tory lawmakers did switch sides.
It may seem that, given the DUP decision to block it anyway, her offer was a waste of time -- and yet it is hard to see how the Prime Minister can cling on beyond the summer anyway, given her authority and credibility are now all but obliterated.