Thousands set to protest against Brexit as political crisis deepens

Thousands set to protest against Brexit as political crisis deepensBy Jack Guy, CNN
May's letter calls into question third vote
In a letter to MPs Friday, Theresa May said that a third meaningful vote on her Brexit deal may not happen.
“If it appears that there is not sufficient support to bring the deal back next week, or the rouse rejects it again, we can ask for another extension before 12 April, but that will involve holding European Parliament elections,” May wrote.
May will now have to persuade UK lawmakers to back her deal in Parliament, where she faces an uphill battle -- particularly after alienating many when she blamed them for the Brexit chaos, in an uncompromising statement in Downing Street on Wednesday.
The speech received heavy criticism and May later struck a note of contrition, conceding that she had been frustrated. She held out an olive branch to politicians whom she will need to persuade to back her deal.
"I know that MPs are frustrated too. They have difficult jobs to do. I hope we can all agree, we are now at the moment of decision," she said during a speech in Brussels on Thursday.
May faces growing calls to resign
Prime Minister Theresa May is under huge pressure as a result of her handling of Brexit, and elements of the center-right British press have called on her to resign.
In a leading article published Saturday, The Times said May has "no solution to the political crisis that is engulfing Britain."
"If Theresa May can't get her deal through parliament early next week, she should step down to allow a caretaker prime minister to steer the country to safer waters," the article says.
For her deal to pass, May needs to get at least 75 MPs to change their minds after parliament twice rejected her Brexit deal.
May traveled to Brussels on Thursday to propose a delay to the Brexit process but EU leaders rejected her plan and imposed their own, two-part timetable.
It avoids the UK crashing out without a deal and throws May one last lifeline, but the rejection was seen as a further humiliation for the Prime Minister.
On Saturday bookmaker Ladbrokes offered odds suggesting a 20% probability that May will leave office by the end of March, according to Reuters.
Thousands expected to join anti-Brexit march
Pro-EU protesters are heading to London for a march near Parliament to demand a second Brexit referendum.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join the Put it to the People march, including actors Stephen Fry, Keira Knightley and Lena Headey.
The march comes a few days after the launch of an anti-Brexit online petition that has gathered more than 4 million signatures from people demanding the government revokes Article 50 and remains in the EU.
However, the petition is unlikely to be acted on. A petition for a second EU membership referendum in June 2016 attracted more than 4.1 million signatures but was rejected by the government.