A protester at Saturday's march through London for a second referendum. A protester at Saturday's march through London for a second referendum. ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

An online petition calling on the government to revoke Article 50 and cancel the Brexit process altogether has been signed more than five million times.

At the time of writing, more than 5.4 million names have been added to the petition. The number soared shortly after May's speech on Wednesday night and the call has continued to pick up signatures through the weekend.

It caused parliament's petitions website to crash numerous times, and its call is set to be debated by lawmakers -- parliament considers all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate.

Meanwhile, the House of Commons' petitions committee has responded to claims from pro-Brexit observers that the petition was being rigged with signatures from abroad.

"A few people have been talking about fraud and overseas signatures. As of this afternoon, approximately 96% of signatures on the petition were from the UK. That’s broadly what we’d expect for a petition like this," the committee said on Twitter.