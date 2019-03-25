One of Britain's most-read tabloids has dedicated its front page to an editorial calling on Theresa May to resign.

"Theresa May must announce today that she will stand down as soon as her Brexit deal is approved and Britain is out of the EU," The Sun says "with regret."

The paper suggests hardline Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party, the party that props up May's minority government, should then back her bill to get it over the line. May "will then go down in history as a great public servant, as the leader who delivered Brexit and proved to the British people that our democracy is robust and far, far more important than any individual," it says. "PM, it's time to move on."

It's not the only newspaper to focus on the speculation swirling around May's position this week.

The Guardian features pictures of four prominent leave-backing MPs arriving for a meeting with May at her country house retreat, Chequers, on Sunday. "Brexiters pile on pressure as May's deal drifts away," the paper's headline reads.

The pro-leave Daily Express is more sympathetic to the prime minister, calling those reportedly trying to oust her "Remainer plotters" and urging May to sack them. "Get behind PM and sort out Brexit!" reads their headline.

Meanwhile, The Times' headline reads: "May clings on and defies call to set No 10 exit date," while the i newspaper goes with: "Lonely May refuses to stand down."