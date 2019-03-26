Brexit deadlock as MPs take control of process from Theresa MayBy Rob Picheta, CNN
Five down, 70 to go.
Over the past 24 hours, a handful of Tory hardline Brexiteers have indicated their intention to reluctantly support Theresa May's Brexit deal. Their movement will encourage Downing Street - but leaves them a long way away from the magic number of 75 MPs who are required to change their allegiance.
Here's what the converted lawmakers have said on May's deal.
Jacob Rees-Mogg: In a podcast that will be music to Theresa May's ears, the hardline backbencher finally suggested he would support May's plan to secure Brexit. "No deal is better than Mrs May's deal, but Mrs May's deal is better than not leaving at all," he said.
Michael Fabricant: Fellow backbencher Fabricant told a meeting of the ERG, a Brexiteer grouping of Conservative MPs, that a new prime minister could re-negotiate a more "distanced" relationship from the EU after May's deal passes.
Esther McVey: McVey quit as Work and Pensions Secretary in protest against May's deal, and twice voted it down in the Commons. But now, she's in favor. "What we should be doing is voting for her deal because it is your insurance policy to at least get out," she told The House magazine on Monday.
James Gray: "This is the end of Brexit," Gray told Sky News last week after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled that May's deal must be substantially changed before it could return to the Commons. He suggested he would switch from "no" to "yes" on May's deal, asking fellow holdouts: "do they want to risk Brexit itself?"
Daniel Kawczynski: The backbencher tweeted on Monday night: "Am convinced that we need to vote for Withdrawal Agreement and move on to next round of negotiations. We want to secure Brexit before Remain Parliament impedes its progress any further."
EU citizens' rights at risk after Brexit, say UK MPs
EU citizens living in the UK would be stripped of their freedom of movement, social security and housing rights under legislation designed to regulate immigration after Brexit, according to a UK parliamentary committee.
Despite repeated assurances from Theresa May that EU citizens in Britain would maintain the rights they are currently entitled to, the cross-party committee said in a report published on Monday that the legislation could leave people in a "precarious situation" and that it raises "significant human rights concerns."
The committee claims that 3 million EU citizens will be left "in a rights limbo, subject to subsequent negotiation."
"When it comes to rights, promising that everything will be worked out in the future is not good enough, it must be a guarantee, which is why the committee have reinserted rights guarantees back into the wording of the bill."
Jacob Rees-Mogg hints he will support May's deal
Hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg -- the leader of the European Research Group, a bloc of Conservative MPs who have been staunchly opposed to May's Brexit deal -- has suggested he might vote for her plan after all.
"The choice seems to be Mrs May's deal or no Brexit," Rees-Mogg tweeted, alongside a link to his latest podcast for the ConservativeHome website.
On the podcast, Rees-Mogg explained his thinking.
Many Brexiteers had favored leaving the EU without a deal, if a satisfactory agreement could not be struck. But May had now ruled this out. "The Prime Minister will not deliver a no-deal Brexit," he said. That left a a stark choice: May's Withdrawal Agreement or no Brexit at all.
What this means: The opposition of Rees-Mogg and his fellow arch-Brexiteer MPs has been a crucial obstacle to May's attempts at passing her deal.
But his support alone will not be enough to push it over the line. May would need more members of the ERG to join Rees-Mogg in voting for the deal. But the ERG doesn't always operate as coherent bloc.
Crucially, May would still need to win over the DUP, the Northern Irish party that props up her minority government. DUP leaders have made their opposition to May's deal clear on numerous occasions, and on Monday said nothing had changed despite the Prime Minister pleading for the group's support.
May holding crucial cabinet meeting
Ministers have arrived at 10 Downing Street for a crunch meeting of Theresa May's cabinet.
The embattled prime minister will likely be laying out her next steps on Brexit, including when she will put forward her deal for a third vote in the Commons, and how she will be responding to tomorrow's indicative votes.
One question May will likely be pressed to answer is whether she will allow her ministers free votes tomorrow -- allowing them to vote for whichever plans they favor without fear of repercussions.
Failure to do so could risk more resignations from her ministers -- but allowing them free votes might expose the deep divisions at the heart of government over Brexit.
Government won't commit to following indicative votes
The health secretary, Matt Hancock, said the government can't promise it will follow the course set out by Parliament tomorrow through its indicative votes.
"Clearly, it's incumbent on the government to listen to what the Commons says," Hancock told BBC Radio 4. "But we can't pre-commit to following whatever they vote for, because they might vote for something that is completely impractical," he added.
Hancock also noted Parliament's repeated refusal to allow a no-deal Brexit, and urged MPs to support May's deal if it is brought back for a third time.
"If anything, yesterday in the House of Commons demonstrated that the option of no deal simply won't be allowed by the Commons. And the best way through this impasse is the one deal that has been negotiated with the EU that can be delivered quickly now."
The papers react to Parliament's vote
Last night's dramatic and virtually unprecedented vote in the House of Commons is dominating the front pages in Britain today.
"They've now stolen what's left of Brexit," reads the front page of the pro-Leave Daily Express tabloid, which argues that MPs are attempting to "thwart" the result of the referendum. The paper also raises the prospects of a general election to break the Brexit deadlock, as does the Daily Mail. "Is Britain plunging into yet another election?" reads their headline.
The Sun, which yesterday dedicated its front page to an editorial urging Theresa May to resign, now thinks it may have gotten its wish. "Back me and sack me," its rather blunt headline reads, nodding to speculation that May may be willing to stand aside in return for support for her Brexit plan.
The Times, Telegraph and Guardian are all more muted, focusing on the Commons "taking control" of the process.
And The Metro, a free newspaper read by commuters, employs a serviceable pun in an attempt to sum up May's perilous position. "Stuck in the muddle with EU," its headline reads.
May clings to power as UK Parliament seizes control
Analysis by Jane Merrick, CNN
Theresa May has suffered many rebellions and humiliations over the last few months, but on Monday night she sustained what could be the blow that finishes off her premiership -- when she finally lost control of Brexit to parliament.
The question the prime minister now faces is: What does she do to win it back?
Her actions over coming days will decide whether she succeeds in taking back control, as well as shape the future of the UK.
While May was severely weakened this week, she retains some power over the process going forward.
It is she who has the power to travel back to Brussels for further talks with EU leaders, and it is she who can decide whether the indicative votes Wednesday evening are just that, indicative rather than binding.
On Monday, the government issued a statement condemning Parliament's approval of indicative votes, warning that it sets a "dangerous, unpredictable precedent for the future."
Yet it would be politically and morally damaging to her reputation if she completely ignored the will of parliament at this late stage in the Brexit process, having largely dismissed the views of lawmakers up until now.
What happened last night?
Gd morning from London.
British lawmakers grabbed control of the Brexit process from Theresa May last night, in an rare move that puts parliament on the front foot and deals yet another blow to the prime minister's diminishing authority.
MPs defied the government to vote 329 to 302 in favor of an amendment, proposed by Conservative MP Oliver Letwin, giving them control of parliament's agenda on Wednesday, clearing the way for a series of indicative votes on alternative Brexit strategies.
Those votes could find a majority for another form of Brexit, more than two years after Brits voted by a small majority to leave the EU and just two days before the country was initially scheduled to depart on March 29.
Meanwhile, May's own deal is not quite dead -- she could still bring it back for a third "meaningful vote" in parliament this week, if she feels it's earned enough support. Yesterday, she said it hadn't -- but the prospect of a softer Brexit could scare hardliners in her party into supporting her twice-defeated bill.
May's own position is far from secure, with several of her rivals said to be plotting to force her out.
And in case you've lost track -- Britain is currently still set to crash out of the EU with no deal by default in 17 days, on April 12, unless May's deal gets passed.