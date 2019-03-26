TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Five down, 70 to go.

Over the past 24 hours, a handful of Tory hardline Brexiteers have indicated their intention to reluctantly support Theresa May's Brexit deal. Their movement will encourage Downing Street - but leaves them a long way away from the magic number of 75 MPs who are required to change their allegiance.

Here's what the converted lawmakers have said on May's deal.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: In a podcast that will be music to Theresa May's ears, the hardline backbencher finally suggested he would support May's plan to secure Brexit. "No deal is better than Mrs May's deal, but Mrs May's deal is better than not leaving at all," he said.

Michael Fabricant: Fellow backbencher Fabricant told a meeting of the ERG, a Brexiteer grouping of Conservative MPs, that a new prime minister could re-negotiate a more "distanced" relationship from the EU after May's deal passes.

Esther McVey: McVey quit as Work and Pensions Secretary in protest against May's deal, and twice voted it down in the Commons. But now, she's in favor. "What we should be doing is voting for her deal because it is your insurance policy to at least get out," she told The House magazine on Monday.

James Gray: "This is the end of Brexit," Gray told Sky News last week after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled that May's deal must be substantially changed before it could return to the Commons. He suggested he would switch from "no" to "yes" on May's deal, asking fellow holdouts: "do they want to risk Brexit itself?"

Daniel Kawczynski: The backbencher tweeted on Monday night: "Am convinced that we need to vote for Withdrawal Agreement and move on to next round of negotiations. We want to secure Brexit before Remain Parliament impedes its progress any further."