Georgia O'Callaghan/Getty Images

Hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg -- the leader of the European Research Group, a bloc of Conservative MPs who have been staunchly opposed to May's Brexit deal -- has suggested he might vote for her plan after all.

"The choice seems to be Mrs May's deal or no Brexit," Rees-Mogg tweeted, alongside a link to his latest podcast for the ConservativeHome website.

On the podcast, Rees-Mogg explained his thinking.

Many Brexiteers had favored leaving the EU without a deal, if a satisfactory agreement could not be struck. But May had now ruled this out. "The Prime Minister will not deliver a no-deal Brexit," he said. That left a a stark choice: May's Withdrawal Agreement or no Brexit at all.

Whether we are there yet is another matter, but I have always thought that no-deal is better than Mrs May's deal, but Mrs May's deal is better than not leaving at all," Rees-Mogg said.

What this means: The opposition of Rees-Mogg and his fellow arch-Brexiteer MPs has been a crucial obstacle to May's attempts at passing her deal.

But his support alone will not be enough to push it over the line. May would need more members of the ERG to join Rees-Mogg in voting for the deal. But the ERG doesnj't always operate as coherent bloc.

Crucially, May would still need to win over the DUP, the Northern Irish party that props up her minority government. DUP leaders have made their opposition to May's deal clear on numerous occasions, and on Monday said nothing had changed despite the Prime Minister pleading for the group's support.