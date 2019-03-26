Georgia O'Callaghan/Getty Images

Hardline Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg -- the leader of the European Research Group, a bloc of Conservative MPs who have been staunchly opposed to May's Brexit deal -- has suggested he might vote for her plan after all.

Rees-Mogg tweeted that "the choice seems to be Mrs May's deal or no Brexit," alongside a link to his latest podcast for the ConservativeHome website.

"The Prime Minister will not deliver a no-deal Brexit," he said on the podcast," adding that a decision between her Withdrawal Agreement and no Brexit at all could become the choice.

Whether we are there yet is another matter, but I have always thought that no-deal is better than Mrs May's deal, but Mrs May's deal is better than not leaving at all," Rees-Mogg said.

What this means: The opposition of Rees-Mogg and his fellow arch-Brexiteer MPs has been a fatal obstacle to May's first two attempts at passing her deal.

But his support alone will not be enough to push it over the line. May would likely need many more hardline backbenchers to join Rees-Mogg in voting for the bill.

And crucially, May would still need to win over the DUP, the Northern Irish party that props up her minority government. They have made their opposition to May's deal clear on numerous occasions, and yesterday said nothing had changed despite the prime minister pleading for the group's support.