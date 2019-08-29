Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament over Brexit sparks outrage
What Thursday's papers are saying
Johnson's power move predictably dominates front pages on Thursday -- and, depending on which you read, it's either an unconstitutional outrage or a bold step to uphold the will of the people.
The Brexit-backing Daily Express says "The Die is Cast." The Daily Telegraph, for which Johnson used to write, takes a similar stance -- saying the PM must "give effect to the will of the nation."
But the left-leaning Daily Mirror says Johnson has been branded a "tinpot dictator" and warns of the effect of a no-deal Brexit on the NHS. The Guardian leads on the "outrage" that met the decision, while The Independent labels the move "The Johnson coup."
Ultra Brexiteer Rees-Mogg says the Queen didn't have a choice
The arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg gave a long interview to the BBC this morning.
In it, he challenged the idea that the government has put the Queen into an awkward position, dragging her into the middle of the current political chaos by asking her to suspend Parliament.
"The Queen, her Majesty, had no discretion over this, there is no precedent for the Queen refusing a request by her Prime Minister under these circumstances," he said.
Rees-Mogg is the leader of the House, one of the most vocal proponent of a clean break with the EU and a very, very conservative Conservative. His fondness of big words and traditions has led to his nickname “the honorable member of parliament for the 18th century.”
Speaking to the BBC, he stuck to the government's official line. The decision to suspend Parliament was not motivated by the desire to give lawmakers less time to block a no-deal Brexit:
It is important to get a new Queen's Speech and get on to the other business of the government which has been neglected for the past three years.
So, where are we now?
Good morning from London, where another day of Brexit chaos awaits.
On Wednesday, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook Westminster out of its summer slumber with a shocking announcement -- he would ask the Queen to suspend Parliament for a month to allow for a new session to start in mid-October.
It's par for the course for a new PM to make such a request -- in fact, it normally happens every year -- but this request is shrouded in controversy because it comes just weeks before the current deadline for Britain to leave the EU.
Remainers reacted with horror to the news, arguing Johnson was shutting down the chamber to stop lawmakers legislating against a no-deal Brexit. But Johnson said MPs will have "ample" time to debate Brexit.
Still, the news has already sparked a resignation and plenty of protests -- and that drama is sure to continue throughout Thursday.