DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg gave a long interview to the BBC this morning.

In it, he challenged the idea that the government has put the Queen into an awkward position, dragging her into the middle of the current political chaos by asking her to suspend Parliament.

"The Queen, her Majesty, had no discretion over this, there is no precedent for the Queen refusing a request by her Prime Minister under these circumstances," he said.

Rees-Mogg is the leader of the House, one of the most vocal proponent of a clean break with the EU and a very, very conservative Conservative. His fondness of big words and traditions has led to his nickname “the honorable member of parliament for the 18th century.”

Speaking to the BBC, he stuck to the government's official line. The decision to suspend Parliament was not motivated by the desire to give lawmakers less time to block a no-deal Brexit: