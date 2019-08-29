The opposition Labour Party will seek an emergency parliamentary debate on Brexit next week, its Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner said on Thursday.

Speaking to the BBC, Gardiner said Labour will seek measures on Monday under Standing Order No. 24, which allows for “an emergency debate to be called at short notice in the House of Commons on a matter that should have urgent consideration.”

It's a predictable move from the party, as it scrambles to react to Johnson's move limiting parliamentary time before Brexit.

Gardiner said the government was “disingenuous” and “lying” about its justifications for suspending Parliament, adding the move was designed to “take the UK out of the EU without a deal” and timed to make it difficult for MPs to stop a no-deal Brexit.