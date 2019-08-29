Protesters outside Downing Street on Wednesday. Peter Summers/Getty Images

The prospect of Johnson proroguing, or suspending, Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit has struck fear into the heart of Remainers since he was contesting the Conservative leadership election at the beginning of the summer. But this isn't quite the nightmare scenario they envisaged.

Johnson is not proposing to shut down Parliament immediately before and during the October 31 Brexit deadline, which would essentially have locked them out of the process altogether.

And his move isn't unusual in itself -- Parliament is always suspended before a Queen's Speech, which marks the start of a new session.

The timetable Johnson has asked for, however, is what's troubling anti-Brexit MPs. In 2016, Parliament was suspended for just four working days before the Queen's speech, and in 2014 it was closed for 13 days. This closure will see lawmakers go more than 20 days without debating.

BUT: A recess was already due for party conference season, from which MPs were likely to return in the second week of October. Now, they'll return in the third week instead. So Johnson's plan isn't causing that 20-plus day absence in its entirety -- it's extending a recess by about a week, as the clock ticks down to Brexit.