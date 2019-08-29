Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament over Brexit sparks outrage
So what *exactly* is going on with Parliament?
The prospect of Johnson proroguing, or suspending, Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit has struck fear into the heart of Remainers since he was contesting the Conservative leadership election at the beginning of the summer. But this isn't quite the nightmare scenario they envisaged.
Johnson is not proposing to shut down Parliament immediately before and during the October 31 Brexit deadline, which would essentially have locked them out of the process altogether.
And his move isn't unusual in itself -- Parliament is always suspended before a Queen's Speech, which marks the start of a new session.
The timetable Johnson has asked for, however, is what's troubling anti-Brexit MPs. In 2016, Parliament was suspended for just four working days before the Queen's speech, and in 2014 it was closed for 13 days. This closure will see lawmakers go more than 20 days without debating.
BUT: A recess was already due for party conference season, from which MPs were likely to return in the second week of October. Now, they'll return in the third week instead. So Johnson's plan isn't causing that 20-plus day absence in its entirety -- it's extending a recess by about a week, as the clock ticks down to Brexit.
What Thursday's papers are saying
Johnson's power move predictably dominates front pages on Thursday -- and, depending on which you read, it's either an unconstitutional outrage or a bold step to uphold the will of the people.
The Brexit-backing Daily Express says "The Die is Cast." The Daily Telegraph, for which Johnson used to write, takes a similar stance -- saying the PM must "give effect to the will of the nation."
But the left-leaning Daily Mirror says Johnson has been branded a "tinpot dictator" and warns of the effect of a no-deal Brexit on the NHS. The Guardian leads on the "outrage" that met the decision, while The Independent labels the move "The Johnson coup."
The Times says Johnson "goes for broke" with the move, while the Daily Mail says he's taken his "gloves off."
There's also a decent array of punnery on the tabloids -- the Mirror, Metro and City AM all went with the obvious choice ("Prorogue," "Prorogue state" and "Going Prorogue," respectively) but The Sun pushed the boat out with "Hey Big Suspender."
Ultra Brexiteer Rees-Mogg says the Queen didn't have a choice
The arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg gave a long interview to the BBC this morning.
In it, he challenged the idea that the government has put the Queen into an awkward position, dragging her into the middle of the current political chaos by asking her to suspend Parliament.
"The Queen, her Majesty, had no discretion over this, there is no precedent for the Queen refusing a request by her Prime Minister under these circumstances," he said.
Rees-Mogg is the leader of the House, one of the most vocal proponent of a clean break with the EU and a very, very conservative Conservative. His fondness of big words and traditions has led to his nickname “the honorable member of parliament for the 18th century.”
Speaking to the BBC, he stuck to the government's official line. The decision to suspend Parliament was not motivated by the desire to give lawmakers less time to block a no-deal Brexit:
It is important to get a new Queen's Speech and get on to the other business of the government which has been neglected for the past three years.
So, where are we now?
Good morning from London, where another day of Brexit chaos awaits.
On Wednesday, new Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook Westminster out of its summer slumber with a shocking announcement -- he would ask the Queen to suspend Parliament for a month to allow for a new session to start in mid-October.
It's par for the course for a new PM to make such a request -- in fact, it normally happens every year -- but this request is shrouded in controversy because it comes just weeks before the current deadline for Britain to leave the EU.
Remainers reacted with horror to the news, arguing Johnson was shutting down the chamber to stop lawmakers legislating against a no-deal Brexit. But Johnson said MPs will have "ample" time to debate Brexit.
Still, the news has already sparked a resignation and plenty of protests -- and that drama is sure to continue throughout Thursday.