Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold up placards in central London on Friday after MPs rejected May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time. Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold up placards in central London on Friday after MPs rejected May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

In 11 days, unless something changes this week, the UK will leave the European Union without a deal.

Over the next few days, politicians from Prime Minister Theresa May on down will scramble to get a deal through -- either the one the PM has spent months trying to get approved by the House of Commons, only for it to be defeated three times, or a softer Brexit plan that is picking up support among lawmakers of all parties.

There is a strong chance that Parliament could vote for a softer Brexit, perhaps involving Britain staying in the EU single market; but there is equally a strong chance of a no deal.

With such high stakes, there are now deep concerns among Brexiteer lawmakers that their prize of leaving the EU might be slipping away.

And sure enough, Brexiteers are planning to blame everyone but themselves.

Holding out for a harder Brexit, or indeed a no deal, instead of voting for the Brexit deal on offer, has led to the possibility that the UK's exit from Europe may not happen at all.

They have already lost the original date of Brexit -- March 29 -- but now a soft Brexit (which would still be a battle to implement) is more likely to gain support in the Commons than any other.

Later Monday, MPs will vote on a range of options to try to find out which Brexit outcome has the most support.

