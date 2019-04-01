Theresa May hints at election as Brexit votes go before ParliamentBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Brexit deadlock is “worst example of ill-discipline in cabinet in British political history” – Chief Whip
From CNN's Hilary McGann in London
The lack of support for Theresa May’s Brexit deal among her ministers is the “worst example of ill-discipline in cabinet in British political history,” Conservative Party Chief Whip Julian Smith said in a BBC interview published on Monday.
Smith admitted he is “knackered, dealing with colleagues 24/7,” and “frustrated” that lawmakers “don’t see the light as clearly as I do.”
Smith also courted controversy, by arguing that the government should have been more open about the consequences of the 2017 general election.
He said that after the Conservative Party lost their majority it was clear that "the parliamentary arithmetic would mean this would inevitably be a softer type of Brexit.”
Prep for no-deal, says Irish deputy premier
As lawmakers in Westminster once again return to the Commons to try to find a solution to the Brexit impasse, Ireland's deputy premier Simon Coveney has urged businesses in Ireland to focus on contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit.
May’s deal is best option, but I “have no fear” of no-deal – UK Treasury Sec
From CNN’s Hilary McGann in London
Ahead of another series of votes in Parliament Monday, UK Treasury Secretary Liz Truss said while she believes Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal remains the “best option," she also “doesn’t have any fear” of leaving the European Union without a deal.
Speaking to the BBC’s Radio 4, Truss said she thinks it’s a “disgrace” that lawmakers -- who have roundly rejected May’s deal three times -- “refuse to follow through.”
Addressing the Parliamentary deadlock, Truss said the answer lies in “modifications” to May’s deal, though she did not specify what modifications she was referring to.
The Cabinet Secretary insisted May’s deal remained the “most well thought through option,” adding that “quite a lot of the other ideas have been dreamt up on the back of an envelope.”
When asked about a customs union arrangement with the EU -- one of the key options on the table on Monday -- Truss said “if you look at parliamentary arithmetic” it’s “not clear” it “actually commands support” in Parliament, or that a softer Brexit is the way forward.
Asked about speculation over who the next Conservative Party Leader might be after Theresa May steps down, Truss responded “we spend far too much time talking about who should be leaders, and not enough time on the ideas.”
Analysis: Brexiteers cry betrayal but they're the ones to blame for this mess
From Jane Merrick, for CNN
In 11 days, unless something changes this week, the UK will leave the European Union without a deal.
Over the next few days, politicians from Prime Minister Theresa May on down will scramble to get a deal through -- either the one the PM has spent months trying to get approved by the House of Commons, only for it to be defeated three times, or a softer Brexit plan that is picking up support among lawmakers of all parties.
There is a strong chance that Parliament could vote for a softer Brexit, perhaps involving Britain staying in the EU single market; but there is equally a strong chance of a no deal.
With such high stakes, there are now deep concerns among Brexiteer lawmakers that their prize of leaving the EU might be slipping away.
And sure enough, Brexiteers are planning to blame everyone but themselves.
Holding out for a harder Brexit, or indeed a no deal, instead of voting for the Brexit deal on offer, has led to the possibility that the UK's exit from Europe may not happen at all.
They have already lost the original date of Brexit -- March 29 -- but now a soft Brexit (which would still be a battle to implement) is more likely to gain support in the Commons than any other.
Later Monday, MPs will vote on a range of options to try to find out which Brexit outcome has the most support.
Here's what you missed over the weekend
Just in case your head wasn't buried in political gossip all weekend, here's what might have passed you by:
Theresa May is reportedly planning to hold a fourth vote on her Brexit deal. May's Withdrawal Agreement has already been crushed three times, but each defeat has been tighter than the last. She will still need to flip some hardline Conservative backbenchers and the 10 DUP lawmakers who prop up her minority government if she wants to get her plan over the line.
Is a general election on the horizon? The Prime Minister told MPs after they defeated her deal for a third time on Friday that she fears "we are reaching the limits of this process in this House." That was taken by many as a hint that, should her deal fail again, she will call the second snap election in two years.
Pro-Brexit protesters take over Westminster: A rally in support of Brexit attracted thousands on Friday, amid a heavy police presence in the UK capital. Figures including Nigel Farage and far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, spoke to enthusiastic crowds -- before some protesters turned on journalists.
Welcome to *another* crunch Brexit week
This was meant to be the UK's first full week outside the European Union.
But after nearly three years of infighting, division and political paralysis, the deadlock over Brexit rumbles on.
This week is another crucial one in the process. With rumors of a looming general election, the prospect of yet another meaningful vote, and a series of indicative ballots in the House of Commons, things might be a lot clearer in a few days' time. Then again -- they might not.
Lawmakers will get the first opportunity to negotiate a way out of Britain's deepening political crisis. Today they'll hold a second round of indicative votes, hoping to coalesce behind a Brexit plan that could rival Theresa May's and force the PM into a compromise.
Options that MPs could vote on will likely include a Customs Union plan and a second referendum -- and while the ballots are not legally binding, a united show of support would be difficult for Downing Street to ignore.
Another round of indicative votes could take place on Wednesday, but reports suggest that Theresa May is also planning to find time this week for yet another so-called meaningful vote on her Withdrawal Agreement. That divorce deal has already failed in the Commons three times, by majorities of 230, 149 and 58.
And in case that wasn't enough Westminster drama for one week, rumors also abound that May could call a snap general election to break the deadlock. The last time she tried that, in 2017, it backfired spectacularly -- with May losing her majority in Parliament.