Parliament has its say (again): Lawmakers will vote on a series of Brexit alternatives for a second time, hoping to force the government's hand by uniting behind a rival plan.

Another Meaningful Vote? Theresa May is preparing to bring back her own unpopular Withdrawal Agreement to the Commons one last time, reports suggest.

General election rumors: Speculation is rife that the Prime Minister could call a snap election if her plan fails.

Threat of no-deal: Britain is still set to crash out of the European Union on April 12, unless a credible way forward can be agreed.