Boris Johnson heads to EU summit as Brexit deal hangs in the balance

Just hours before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to travel to Brussels for a crucial two-day summit, his Brexit plan was dealt a setback by Northern Ireland's Democratic Union Party (DUP).

"As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT," the party's leaders said in a statement.

"We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom."

The DUP's support is seen as crucial to getting parliamentary approval for Johnson's deal. Without it, it appears unlikely that parliament will sit on Saturday, as previously planned.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking. The October 31 deadline for exiting the EU is now just 14 days away.