Brexit deal 'agreed' as Boris Johnson heads to EU summit

One of the big questions is still, what does Boris Johnson's Brexit plan look like exactly? For now, it's best to "expect the unexpected," a senior EU source told CNN.

There is still no draft text agreement for a Brexit deal, the source added.

“We didn’t get the text of an agreement between UK and the commission. We know Brexit is on the agenda. We should expect the unexpected,” they said.

“Maybe we will have a deal or maybe not."

If there is a deal, there will "be a legally operable solution avoiding a hard border in Ireland, maintaining all-island economy and preserving the integrity of the single market," said the source.

"Ambassadors were assured by our chief negotiator that things are on track and those principles will be respected," they added.