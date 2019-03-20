Theresa May asks EU for short Brexit delay - live updates

Donald Trump Jr. (left) and his father. Donald Trump Jr. (left) and his father. Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

Theresa May “should have taken my father's advice on Brexit,” Donald Trump's son Donald Jr. has written in a British newspaper.

In an op-ed published in the Telegraph, Trump Jr. bemoaned an expected delay to the Brexit deadline on March 29th, blaming "elites" who "control London from Brussels."

Trump Jr. went on to say Brexit has been delayed because May "ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo."

Trump had advised May to sue the EU rather than negotiate with them, May revealed in July, shortly after the President's visit to the UK.

It made for an awkward press conference at the Prime Minister's official country house, Chequers, during the trip, where Trump said that May had found the advice too "brutal."

“It appears that democracy in the UK is all but dead,” Trump Jr. continued in his op-ed, comparing opponents of Brexit with US “establishment elites.”

“In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father’s election are one and the same -- the people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates,” Trump Jr. wrote.