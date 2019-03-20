Theresa May asks EU for short Brexit delay - live updates

FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission, has told German public radio he does not believe a decision on Theresa May's Brexit extension request will be made this week.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk Wednesday morning, Juncker said he isn't counting on a decision at the EU council meeting Thursday. There would likely be consultations again next week about a possible delay, he said.

According to DLF, Juncker said the EU had made large gestures towards Great Britain, and now London needs to provide clarity.

There would be no post-negotiations, no new negotiations and no further assurances, Juncker said.