Theresa May granted Brexit delay at EU summit

Theresa May granted Brexit delay at EU summitBy Rob Picheta and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
UK will probably hold European elections, Juncker says
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the summit was a "sometimes difficult" meeting.
"In June, when we meet again, we will not be re-negotiating among ourselves or with the UK," he says. "The Withdrawal Agreement must be respected in its entirety. We don't want the Withdrawal Agreement to be called into question."
"There will probably be European elections in the United Kingdom. That may seem a bit odd, but rules are rules," he adds.
Juncker also laments the lack of attention from the media about achievements from the EU that aren't related to Brexit.
UK can still cancel Brexit, Tusk says
EU Council President Donald Tusk confirms the details of the flexible extension in his news conference in Brussels -- an October 31 end date, with a review period in June.
He says the extension is shorter than he expected, but adds it can be ended early if Britain passes its Withdrawal Agreement.
"It can also reconsider the whole Brexit strategy," he adds -- but notes the Withdrawal Agreement is confirmed.
"Until the end of this period, the UK will also have the possibility to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit altogether," Tusk says.
HAPPENING NOW: Tusk and Juncker giving news conference
EU Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker are giving a news conference, setting out the details of the Brexit extension.
Follow it here.
British Prime Minister accepts October 31 Brexit extension, Tusk tweets
EU Council President Donald Tusk has confirmed the flexible October 31 extension has been agreed by the UK, writing that it gives Britain time to "find the best possible solution."
Tusk made no mention of the June review date in his tweet -- though full details of the plan will be revealed at his news conference, which is expected imminently.
What's the hold-up?
The Brexit delay has been delayed.
EU leaders agreed to a six-month Brexit extension a short while ago.
But the promised news conferences from Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, and then Theresa May, have still not materialized.
The wait is reportedly due to some minor quibbles from May's camp to the plan presented to her by European leaders, it is understood. An EU official has told CNN that the two camps "are sorting detail."
The long night in Brussels isn't over just yet.
EU still "in suspense" over May's response to offer
The EU has agreed to delay Brexit until Halloween -- but British Prime Minister Theresa May must still accept the plan.
Officials are "still in suspense" over whether May has taken up the EU on the offer, a diplomat tells CNN.
EU Council President Donald Tusk tweeted he would be meeting with May to present the offer, and May will need to decide whether it's a trick or a treat from European leaders.
Anticipation builds ahead of May news conference
From CNN's James Frater in Brussels
Photographers and journalists are anxiously waiting outside the UK's briefing room, where Theresa May is expected to speak shortly.
May has arrived back at the EU Council to meet with Donald Tusk and give her agreement to the October 31 delay to the Brexit process.
Cameras are being neatly lined up in order to grab a good spot for her news conference.
Halloween Brexit delay sensible, says Malta PM
Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, has said on Twitter that a October 31 extension is "sensible," and will allow Britain to "finally choose its way."
BREAKING: EU leaders agree to delay Brexit until October 31
EU leaders have agreed to grant the UK an extension to Brexit until 31 October, with a review in June, an EU diplomat has told CNN.
It means Britain will not crash out of the EU without a deal on Friday, as it had previously been on course to do.
The six-month delay makes it almost inevitable that the UK will have to hold European elections in May, unless Prime Minister Theresa May can force a deal through Parliament before then.
May had asked for a far shorter extension, until June 30. The lengthy postponement demonstrates a lack of faith within Europe that she can forge a consensus behind her Withdrawal Agreement in that time -- but could give hardliners within her own party enough time to attempt to force her out of her post.
French President Emmanuel Macron had been the major opponent to granting Britain a long extension, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other leaders are understood to have favored the approach.