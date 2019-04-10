Theresa May granted Brexit delay at EU summit

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says the summit was a "sometimes difficult" meeting.

"In June, when we meet again, we will not be re-negotiating among ourselves or with the UK," he says. "The Withdrawal Agreement must be respected in its entirety. We don't want the Withdrawal Agreement to be called into question."

"There will probably be European elections in the United Kingdom. That may seem a bit odd, but rules are rules," he adds.

Juncker also laments the lack of attention from the media about achievements from the EU that aren't related to Brexit.