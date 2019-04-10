British Prime Minister Theresa May will face her fellow -- for now -- European Union leaders at a summit on Wednesday, with everyone around the table knowing she is running out of options on Brexit.

May was supposed to have come up with a credible alternative Brexit plan that could be passed by her Parliament to present at the summit in Brussels, yet talks with the UK opposition Labour Party on that new deal have failed to bear fruit.

It's likely, then, that the summit will be difficult, but not a disaster for May. And yet even if she squeaks through it unscathed, storm clouds are gathering back home.

Those talks with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his allies are not just about window dressing, but a serious attempt by both parties to reach a consensus on Brexit. But they are in danger of coming to nothing because both sides remain far apart on issues like a permanent customs union between the UK and EU after Brexit.

The talks are scheduled to resume Thursday, but there is a sense in Westminster that because both parties remain far apart on the fundamentals, the two sides are just going through the motions.

This sense is being picked up in Europe too, which is why EU leaders are pressing for a long delay to Brexit -- of up to a year -- because there is no quick deal in sight.

