Did Theresa May just put a second referendum on the table?

Ian Blackford, the Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, says it has been a week since cross-party talks between the UK government and opposition Labour party began. He asks whether the notion of a second referendum has been floated from "the government side of the negotiating table" at any point.

May dodges the question saying the government's position on a second referendum has not changed, and reminds Blackford that the House of Commons has twice rejected a motion calling for a second vote.

When pressed by Blackford, May notes MPs would be able to propose a second referendum by proposing amendments to any Brexit deal that results from cross-party discussions when it comes back to the House of Commons for approval.

There may be those who wish to press this issue as it goes through but my position remains unchanged."

Commentators note that May did not say that she would oppose it, were the issue to come to a vote in the future.